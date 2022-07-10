Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal calls for peace, unity

The Zamfara People’s Democratic Party PDP Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming 2023 Elections Dr. Dauda Lawal has enjoined m=Muslim Ummah in the state and the world at large to embrace one another and leave peace.

He said peace, unity and religious Tolerance among Nigerians is key especially as the nation is facing alot of challenges

He started this at the two raqqat’at prayer held at the Zawaiya praying ground in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state

Ibrahim Halifa Zawaiya who led the eid prayers also says there is need for all to come together and build the Country irrespective of our differences

The Islamic cleric called on all sundry to Intensify prayers for leaders at all levels and for unity of the nation

Dr. Dauda among other worshippers Congratulates Muslim Ummah on the occasion of eid – el – Kabir and charge them to leave an exemplary life

He prayed God to restore lasting peace across the country. “I am wishing everyone in Zamfara and the world at large Happy Eid – El Kabiru” Dauda Said.

“I appeal to all to be law abiding wherever we are” he added.

The ex – Banker turned politician said peace is paramount and very important to all. The Hopeful Governor insist there will not be any meaningful Development in an atmosphere of rancour

” Peace is important in every Community, so I urge us all to embrace one another and leave in peace at all times” Dauda Maintained

The eid prayers in Zawaiya was observed under tight security and has witnessed large turn out of worshippers.

Dr. Dauda Lawal is one of the most popular Zamfara politicians and has emerged the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming 2023 General elections

He emerged victorious at the party primary election that held at the party Secretariat in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital about a month or two ago.

