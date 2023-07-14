Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal has claimed that when he assumed office, the state treasury was empty.

He said the state was owing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) about 1.6 billion naira and National Examination Council (NECO) about 1.4 billion naira which had made the students unable to sit for the exams in the past, but his government had recently paid off NECO’s debt.

At an interactive session with Zamfara professionals in Abuja, Dauda Lawal noted that the state was in a horrible position when he took office.

He said his government had commenced reconstruction of primary schools and building the capacity of the teachers to boost their productivity.

Zamfara had 28 ministries which had now been reduced to 16 ministries.