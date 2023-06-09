Zamfara state Government has denied stories making the rounds especially on social media that Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has sacked one thousand seven hundred workers in the state civil service.

The Government described the report as malicious, baseless and handy work of enemies of progress

The news was debunked by Secretary to Zamfara state Government Abubakar Nakwada when he received executive members of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Zamfara state chapter in his office

The Zamfara NLC executives were at the SSG’s office on a congratulatory visit over his appointment as the Secretary to the state Government, by Governor Dauda Lawal

Mr. Nakwada adds that, the state Government decided to revert the appointment of fourteen permanent secretaries appointed by the immediate past administration of Governor Bello Matawalle a few days after loosing the Match 18th Governorship Election

The Zamfara SSG enjoin those working hard to distract the Government to desist from it and allow the new administration of Governor Dauda lawal to concentrate on the task of repositioning the state

The Dauda Lawal’s led Government also assures to settle outstanding three months salaries of civil servants owed by the Matawalle’s administration and solicits for the support and understanding of Labour union and by extension the entire workforce

Responding, the organised labour leader in Zamfara, Sani Halilu says, they were at the SSG’s office to formally congratulate him over his well deserved appointment and to further assured him of the union’s readiness to work hand-in-hand with the Government for the betterment of the general public

Comrade Sani however noted that the NLC is ever ready to welcome decisions and idea’s aimed at sanitising the prompt payment of workers salary including verifications that will flush out abnormalities in the state payroll and called on the state Government to fully engage the Labour union

The labour leaders applaud the current administration commended for it’s relentless efforts of normal water supply to Gusau and it’s environs.

In a related Development, a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant Broadcast Media, Press and Public Affairs to the Governor Mustapha Jafaru Kaura says the Government has observed the resurgence of eracting Political billbioards across

The statement adds that while appreciating the gesture and unalloyed support and corporation, Love and enthusiasm shown to Dauda Lawal’s administration, it is pertinent to draw the attention of the public particularly those that have formed the habit to desist

“The attention of the Zamfara State Government has been drawn on the emergence and unlawful errection of billboards bearing pictures Governor Dauda Lawal, within the State Capital” the statement reads.

“While appreciating the unalloyed support and corporation,love and enthusiasm shown to Dauda Lawal Administration in the state, it is pertinent to advise and also draw the attention of the public particularly those that have formed the habit of erecting billboards indiscriminately across the state to please discontinue this practice and rather divert the resources in assisting the needy in the society” Ja’afaru adds.

Governor Lawal appeal to those in the practice to please discontinue henceforth.