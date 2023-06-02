Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said he can only be addressed as “DAUDA LAWAL” not as many are used to adding “DARE” to his name.The Governor Confirmed this through his Senior Special Assistant Broadcast Media, Public and press affairs, Mustapha Ja’afaru Kaura

He said using the name Dauda Lawal Dare and his traditional title “Gamjin Gusau” on official matters has ceased to exist since his assumption into office as Governor

“We wish to inform the general public especially Media Organisations that henceforth, the Zamfara state Governor will be addressed as Dauda lawal only” not as many are use to writing Dauda Lawal Dare (Gamjin Gusau) on official matters” the statement said.

“All other acronyms attached to his name prior to his present position as Governor of the state should cease to exist” Ja’afaru maintained.