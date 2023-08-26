The federal Government has been advised to abolish quota policy in the Nigerian educational system and scrap tertiary institutions’ admission regulatory body by allowing universities to regulate their admission process, in order to make academic pursuits easier for the youths.

The African Regional President of a non governmental Organisation made this known during an education stakeholders’ forum held in Abeokuta.

It has been observed that the quota policy in the Nigerian educational system has been affecting the growth of tertiary education in the country and changed the career choice of many undergraduates across the country.

The African Regional President of a non governmental Organization, Scholarship Aid Initiative made this known during an education stakeholders' forum held in Abeokuta where issues concerning the development of the country's tertiary education administration were discussed.

He wants those handling the country’s education sector to emulate the style of foreign countries where universities have liberty to set admission standard and admit students across the world, noting that Nigeria can attract many students from other African countries, if such initiative is adopted.

While speaking on the students loan initiative of the federal government, the educationist described the idea as a good one for the less privileged in the society but want those handling it to prevent the initiative from being hijacked by the the privileged ones in the society.

More than two thousand four hundred students were offered scholarship by the non governmental organization and parents were advised to continue to support their children through quality formal education and skills in order to be useful in the future.