Osun state police command has confirmed an alleged assault by a DSS officer who stabbed a house agent in Osogbo, the Osun osun State Capital.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe said the suspect is now in custody for preliminary investigation.

Abiodun Tifase is a DSS official in Osun State.

He was said to have rented two rooms in this house located at Tinumola Estate in Osogbo through a house agent, Omosola Oludele in December last year but concealed his identity to be a fuel station attendant.

He allegedly stabbed the house agent over electricity bill on Tuesday evening.

TVC News crew visit the hospital where Omosola Oludele is receiving treatment.

He narrated his ordeal.

Some heavily armed security Operatives suspected to be his colleagues were also said to have packed the suspect’s belongings from the house on Thursday midnight.

The victim wants the suspect punished.

The State Commissioner of police, Kehinde Longe when contacted confirmed that the suspect is in DSS Custody but will be handed over to the Police soon.

A right activist says the case should not be swept under the carpet.

Our findings revealed that suspect has deleted all his social media platforms after the incident.