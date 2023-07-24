Anambra State stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC have resolved that party executive will henceforth determine the state’s quota of appointments to be made in President Bola Tinubu cabinet and Federal Boards.

Addressing newsmen after the stakeholders meeting.held in Awka, the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike announced the setting up of three committees aimed at repositioning APC in the state in readiness for future elections.

The chairman announced that the three committees were disciplinary committee is headed by Chibuzo Obiakor with C. J. Chinwuba as secretary, finance committee which has Azuka Okwuosa as chairman and Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba as secretary, as well as Eminent committee which has Ralph Okeke as chairman and Ifeanyi Ibezi as secretary.

The aim is to avoid what they described as an ugly past when few people cornered everything meant for the state.