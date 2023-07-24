Nine persons were killed, including four military personnel, after a civilian plane crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure, the Sudanese army said on Sunday.

The army reported a child survived the crash of an Antonov jet, which killed nine people, near Port Sudan, on the east coast mostly spared by the war.

Due to the hostilities, Port Sudan airport is the only one that is still operational in the country.

According to the most recent armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) toll, fighting between the army commanded by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have killed over 3,900 persons since April 15th.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 2.2 million individuals have been internally displaced, the most of whom are from Khartoum.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces appear to have the upper hand on Khartoum’s streets.

The Sudanese army has responded with airstrikes and shelling of densely populated civilian areas.

Thousands who remain in the capital, particularly in Khartoum North, are trapped without water since the local water station was damaged at the start of the war.

Residents say there is only intermittent electricity and food has nearly run out.

There have also been reports of widespread destruction and looting across Khartoum and the nearby city of Omdurman. Humanitarian facilities have often been targeted.

At least two World Food Program sites have been looted, the U.N. agency said, one in Khartoum and the other in the central city of El Obeid.

Armed men attacked an 18-member team of Doctors Without Borders working at a key hospital in Sudan’s war-torn capital of Khartoum, the aid group said stated.