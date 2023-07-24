The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Nigeria over “the failure to delete the patently unlawful provisions in the Central Bank of Nigeria Regulations directing banks to obtain information on customers’ social media handles for the purpose of identification.

Recall that the CBN had last month issued a Circular mandating banks and other financial institutions to implement and comply with the mandatory provisions on customers’ social media handles in the CBN Regulations.”

In the suit filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the Central Bank of Nigeria to withdraw its directive dated 20th June, 2023.

SERAP is also arguing that, the additional requirement of obtaining details of a customer’s social media handle or address fails to meet the requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality.

The suit was filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Blessing Ogwuche,

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.