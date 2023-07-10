The 10th House of Representatives has unveiled its six-point legislative agenda for the 10th Assembly in order to achieve growth, prosperity, and inclusivity across the country.

House Leader and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda,Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, unveiled the agenda on Monday in Abuja.

He outlined the agenda as economic empowerment and diversification, infrastructure development, education, and human capital development.

Others include universal healthcare, transparent governance, accountability, and the security and safety of people and property, as well as economic empowerment and diversification.

Mr Ihonvbere said the agenda, being the vision of the 10th Assembly, would be the fulcrum upon which the 10th Legislature’s operation would be based.

He stated that one of the primary purposes of the House would be to promote economic empowerment and diversification, noting that Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil exports had left the economy vulnerable to swings in global oil prices.

To avoid this risk and develop a sustainable economy, he believes they should encourage investment in non-oil areas like as agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

Mr Ihonvbere said the Green Chamber would explore opportunities in agro-processing to add value to the country’s agricultural produce and create more jobs.

“In the technology and innovation space, we will foster an environment that encourages start-ups, nurtures innovation hubs, and incentivizes research and development”.

He said the aim was to position Nigeria as a technology powerhouse, leveraging her young and dynamic population to drive innovation and digital transformation.

He said the agenda was to prioritise renewable energy projects to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, improve energy security and create jobs in the renewable energy sector.

This, according to him, will be done by embracing renewable energy, which would not only protect the environment but also open up new investment opportunities.