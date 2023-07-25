The 10th House of Representatives says it will give priority to a participatory budgeting process, women participation and inclusion in governance, as well as law and electoral reforms.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas also assured Nigerians that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House currently being worked out would be directed at addressing the yearnings of the citizens.

A stakeholders meeting to get the buy-in of members of the public.

The Legislative Agenda has become a vehicle through which the parliament has oiled its growth in the past years.

Successive parliaments have built on the gains of predecessors to launch improved legislative agendas.

This is the path the 10th House of Representatives, led byTajudeen Abbas, is taking as it plays host to civil society groups and other critical stakeholders at a town hall meeting.

The ad hoc committee on Legislative Agenda assures that the parliament would welcome the participation of citizens in its efforts to address the numerous challenges facing the country.

The Speaker describes the gathering as a critical national assignment that must impact on the proposed legislative agenda.

The civil society community uses the opportunity to offer suggestions about issues that should bother the legislature.

Such issues include Climate change, education, health, Insecurity and agriculture.