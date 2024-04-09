9to5Chick, a leading career development platform empowering Africa’s most ambitious women, proudly presents the unveiling of the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for 2024.

This initiative celebrates the outstanding achievements and profound impacts of mid and senior-level female professionals across the African continent.

Aligned with the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day, “Inspiring Inclusion,” this list underscores 9to5Chick’s dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in corporate environments.

These remarkable women were chosen based on criteria including leadership excellence, personal accomplishments, dedication to knowledge sharing, and commitment to fostering inclusion. Representing various industries and regions across Africa, the list includes women from West Africa (60), East Africa (18), Southern Africa (15), Central Africa (1), and North Africa (6).

The selection process, meticulously conducted by an independent advisory panel comprising esteemed professionals such as Dr. Naike Moshi, Global Talent Acquisition Director at CVPEOPLE Tanzania and Founder of WIMA (Women in Management Africa); Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder/CEO of Exquisite Magazine Services Ltd; Colleen Larsen, Chief Executive of Business Engage; Olufunke Amobi, Deputy Head of Operations for StanbicIBTC Bank; Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners; and Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer at Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, culminated in the recognition of 100 female professionals who epitomize excellence and professionalism in Africa’s corporate landscape.

“This initiative underscores 9to5Chick’s unwavering dedication to empowering ambitious women across the continent and celebrating their outstanding achievements,” said Dr. Glory Edozien, Founder of 9to5Chick. “These women represent the epitome of excellence and professionalism, embodying the spirit of diversity and inclusion that is crucial for Africa’s corporate advancement. With heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed advisory panel, sponsor, and partners, we are excited to showcase and amplify the impact of these remarkable trailblazers shaping the future of Africa’s corporate world.”

This recognition was made even more impactful through the support of United Capital Asset Management, an institution dedicated to women’s financial empowerment, as evidenced by their mutual fund, Wealth for Women fund, and the #ThisGirlInvests campaign advocating for women’s financial independence and security.

To amplify the impact of these outstanding women, 9to5Chick partnered with esteemed media platforms including BellaNaija, Exquisite Magazine, Guardian Nigeria, Olori SuperGal, and TVC Communications. Meet the 2024 Top 100 Career Women in Africa, trailblazers shaping the future of the continent’s corporate world.

1 Dr Oulie Keita

Executive Director/ Greenpeace Africa

Mali

Dr Oulie Keita is an accomplished international development expert with 18 years of experience in policy, lobbying, advocacy, and campaigning. Her work has centered on issues related to the protection of the environment, sustainable development, gender integration, youth engagement, and peace and security. She holds a Master’s degree in Nonprofit Management from Regis University in Denver, USA, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the University of Maryland, USA.

Dr Keita’s expertise is built on years of experience working with a variety of organizations, including United Nations (UN) agencies, continental institutions such as the African Union (AU), and international and regional organisations. She has also collaborated extensively with civil society organizations (CSOs) and community-based organizations across Africa. Dr Keita has a track record of engaging at high-level panels, such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the African Union Commission (AUC), the World Bank Group (WBG), and the World Economic Forum. She has also had the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings with Heads of State and Ministers.

Dr Keita has recently joined Greenpeace, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and insights gained from nearly two decades of experience.

2. Njoki Wamai

Assistant Professor of Politics and International Studies / United States International University, Africa

Kenya

Njoki is an Assistant Professor in the International Relations Department at Kenya’s oldest private university, United States International University-Africa. She was previously a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Politics and International Studies department (POLIS).

Her research focus is on the tensions between international and local practices of transitional justice in Kenya. At Cambridge, Njoki was the founding president of the Cambridge Eastern African Society (CamEAS) and the Black Cantabs project which aims to curate the achievements of black Cambridge alumni at www.blackcantabs.com. She is also a co-founder of the African Society of Cambridge University (ASCU).She is an alumnus of the Africa Leadership Centre (ALC) at King’s College London.

Njoki worked in the non-profit sector in Kenya at Kenya Human Rights Commission and at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue. Her research interests include critical transitional justice, critical theory, politics of Africa, African feminisms and development of political thought from Africa.

3. Nneka Okekearu

Director, Enterprise Development Center, Pan Atlantic University, Nigeria

Nneka Okekearu is a highly effective professional with expertise in strategy, leadership, trade services, business incubation, customer service, and program management. With over 24 years of experience in entrepreneurship development, banking, oil & gas, and telecommunications, she has made significant contributions to organisational revenue and logistics.

As a dedicated gender specialist, Nneka has mentored over 500 women entrepreneurs, helping them increase revenues, build confidence, and expand product lines. Her passion for empowering women and driving positive change underscores her commitment to excellence and impact in the business world.

4. Morayo Oyin-Adejobi

IT Head, STEM Teacher, Community Junior Grammar School Ipaja Lagos

Nigeria

Morayo Oyin-Adejobi is an Information Technology Teacher at Community Junior Grammar School, Ipaja, Lagos. She is the founder of SDG Ambassadors and serves as the coordinator of the Environmental Bees Club at Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Abesan. Additionally, she founded CJGS Champions at her school.

Morayo is dedicated to enhancing education and student welfare. Through her leadership, her school has gained international recognition, achieving a remarkable 90% pass rate in external examinations. She initiated the Feed a Child program in partnership with the school management to ensure indigent students receive daily meals, reducing absenteeism and curbing social vices arising from hunger.

As a passionate educator, Morayo prioritizes personalized learning techniques to address individual student needs. She has facilitated numerous campaigns against Climate Action through her SDG club, earning her the title of Climate Action Educator for three consecutive years. Morayo has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Africa Agenda 2063 Goodwill Digital Ambassador and the International Inspiration Women Award in 2023, among many others. Her dedication to education and community development has earned her accolades both locally and internationally, making her a true leader in her field.

5. Simangele Mkhize

Academic Development Officer, University of KwaZulu-Natal

South Africa

Simangele Mkhize is an Academic Development Officer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she shapes educational experiences and supports student academic and pastoral needs. With a PhD in Leadership Studies completed in 2023, she brings a unique perspective to education, fostering resilience and diversity.

Simangele actively participates in global conferences, advocating for transformative education. Her commitment to community engagement extends to volunteer work, promoting literacy and supporting UNICEF campaigns. She is a beacon of hope and empowerment, dedicated to making a tangible impact in the lives of individuals, particularly women, across Africa and beyond.

She was selected as one of the Top 50 most memorable women awards for the year 2023. This award was for The Feature magazine recognising women who are making an impact in different industries, and Simangele won under the category of Education.

6. Prof. Dephney Mathebula

Associate Professor, University of South Africa, South Africa

Prof. Dephney Mathebula is a trailblazer in the field of mathematics, defying odds and inspiring countless others with her remarkable journey. She made history in 2018 as the first South African to earn a PhD in Mathematics. Despite failing Mathematics and repeating Grade 12, she persevered.

Currently an Associate Professor at the University of South Africa, her research focuses on Mathematical Modelling of infectious diseases, addressing critical concerns in Africa and globally. Her journey is a testament to resilience and determination, inspiring others to overcome obstacles and pursue their goals relentlessly.

7. Dr Keaobaka Seshoka

Director: Language Directorate, North West University, South Africa

Dr. Keaobaka Seshoka is the Director of the Language Directorate at North-West University, where she advocates for the active role of African languages in knowledge and information transfer. With a fervent belief in the power of translation and interpreting, she champions the integration of indigenous languages into educational and informational contexts.

An African Languages activist at heart, Dr. Seshoka is driven by a passion for Africanization and solutions tailored to the African context. Her inspirational leadership style motivates others to join her in her mission to empower African languages and promote cultural diversity.

Dr. Seshoka’s impact is felt particularly in her work with rural learners, where she has played a significant role in their development and access to education. Her commitment to bridging linguistic and educational gaps in underserved communities underscores her dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

8. Mamiki Matlawa

Group Business Development Executive, ACTOM Pty Ltd, South Africa

Mamiki Matlawa is experienced in Strategy Development and Management, Corporate Governance, P&L Management, Business Growth and Development, Risk Management, Project Development and Management, People Management, Stakeholder Relationship Management, Contract Management (NEC), Startups and Turnaround, Group Marketing and Brand Management.

Mamiki Matlawa has in a very short space of time bridged the gap that existed between ACTOM Pty Ltd and their key stakeholders especially government departments such as the Dept of Trade, Industry & Competition; Dept of Public & Enterprises & Dept of Minerals & Energy. She continuously uses her role in advocating for diversity and inclusion of women in key decision-making roles in our Industry. She uses her voice to advocate for what’s just for our country’s re-industrialisation and job creation initiatives, through the support of creating sustainability by supporting local manufacturing within the Electricity Supply Industry.

9. Mashudu Ndou

VP Corporate and Community Affairs, Sasol

South Africa

Mashudu Ndou currently serves as the Vice President for Sasol Corporate Affairs, where she oversees Corporate Social Responsibility, Regulatory Affairs (Mining Charter and Gas and Petroleum pipeline compliance), Stakeholder Management (Government, Community, and Industries), Management of Community Facilities, and Communications, Events, and Branding.

With over 15 years of experience in her career, Mashudu has been recognized with awards such as Finalist of SA Rising Star award, Company Outstanding Performer, and Best Innovator of the Year. She is also the founder of various initiatives focusing on youth and women development and holds positions on different boards, including those in the Institution of higher learning.

Mashudu is known for her willingness to take risks and challenge the status quo. She is goal-oriented, pushing beyond boundaries to achieve success. Her strongest qualities lie in her ability to work with people from all walks of life and influence positive change. Her vast experience includes transformation, community development, stakeholder relationships, project management, and leadership.

10. Charity Wanjiku

Senior Project Manager, EA, Africa Data Centres, Kenya

Charity Wanjiku is an acclaimed Project Manager and Architect with over 15 years of experience leading multicultural teams and projects in mission-critical infrastructure, sustainable building, construction, urban development, and energy industries in Kenya, totalling over USD 100 million in value. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Top 50 Women in Tech in the World” in 2018 and honoured as an “African female tech entrepreneur” by the World Economic Forum in 2017, Charity’s achievements also include being nominated for “Business Woman of the Year” at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) and being named one of the 40 most influential women in Kenya in the 2016 Business Daily “Top40Under40.”

11. Olola Vieyra

Country Representative at Global Green Growth Institute, Côte d’Ivoire

Olola Vieyra is a seasoned professional renowned for her expertise in policy analysis, climate change, and entrepreneurship. Currently serving as the Country Representative of GGGI Côte d’Ivoire, she spearheads the development of innovative green growth policies and drives initiatives towards sustainable development.

With a background as a contractual civil servant for the Government of Benin, Olola has played a pivotal role in transforming various programs and has held positions on multiple national agency boards. She is a founding member of both the PMI Benin Chapter and the Benin Business Angels network, demonstrating her commitment to empowering professionals and nurturing young entrepreneurs.

Prior to her current role, Olola managed an international partnership focused on implementing mini-grid solutions in several villages of Benin, with the ambitious goal of achieving 80,000 energy access connections by 2026. Previously, as a Technical Advisor to the Office of the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, she played a key role in developing, implementing, and monitoring the Government Action Plan 2016-2021, which amounted to $16 billion USD. Her advisory role extended to serving on the boards of various National Agencies, contributing significantly to the transformation of the country’s programs.

Throughout her career, Olola has undertaken missions addressing water scarcity, environmental issues, and energy access in collaboration with esteemed organizations such as UNEP, UNDP, OECD, and ECOWAS. Additionally, she actively engages with civil society, volunteering on boards of associations to promote entrepreneurship, investment, and project management best practices.

With a wealth of experience spanning 16 years, Olola holds a BBA degree in Information Systems from HEC Montreal, as well as a Dual-Degree in Public Administration from Sciences Po and Public Policy from Lee Kwan Yew SPP. She is a certified Project Management Professional from the PMI and is proficient in French, English, and possesses intermediate proficiency in German.

12. Coumba Dieng Sow

Country Director, FAO Rwanda and Djibouti

Rwanda

Coumba Dieng Sow is the Representative and Country Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Rwanda and Djibouti.

Coumba D. Sow is a strong advocate for African youth and women empowerment in the agriculture sector, raising awareness of the existing realities of you and women farmers in Africa and supporting the removal of barriers for them to access land, inputs, finances, training, technologies, and innovations which would help reducing hunger and increasing revenues and economic growth.

She joined FAO in 2006 as an Agricultural Policy Officer working in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. She worked, amongst others, in the implementation of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) of the NEPAD. In 2013, she was appointed to the Office of the Director-General (ODG), Responsible for Africa in charge of the liaison with the Social and Economic Department as well as Technical Cooperation.

From 2017 to June 2022, she was FAO Coordinator of the Emergencies and Resilience for West Africa and Sahel, supporting the implementation of the food security and resilience programmes in 18 countries of the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with a strong focus on the Liptako Gourma (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) and North East Nigeria. During that period, she launched the FAO programme 1 million cisterns for the Sahel, providing women access to fresh water for household consumption and surplus for kitchen gardening and horticulture production.

Ms. Coumba Dieng Sow, a national of Senegal, studied Political Sciences in Management of Public Policies at Sciences Po Paris, Agroindustries in Montpellier, and is post-graduated in Agricultural Economics from the University of London.

13. Sarah Shabayek

Director – Financial Planning & Reporting / Orange Egypt, Egypt

Sarah Shabayek is an investment professional and finance executive with a track record as a top-rated investor relations professional and sell-side analyst. She is currently the Principal at Disruptech Ventures, a leading Fintech Investment Fund in Egypt, in addition to Telecom Egypt, the incumbent and largest telecom operator in the country. She is also a board member of Xceed, the largest contact center & BPO provider in Egypt.

Shabayek served in various finance and executive roles, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Brimore, a social commerce startup, where her main role was to drive operational financial efficiencies and liaise with all stakeholders to elongate the company’s runway.

Prior to that, Shabayek was Senior Director of Investments, Finance Decision Support and Investor Relations at Telecom Egypt, where she utilised her 10+ years’ experience in sell-side research in several local and regional investment banks to formulate the company’s investment strategy, business plan and enhance reporting and investor relations efforts. She also led major transactions for the company including the renegotiation of the shareholders’ agreement with Vodafone Group and financing arrangements worth more than USD2.5bn.

Her journey culminated in being recognized as the best investor relations professional in Egypt by the Middle East Investor Relations Association and Institutional Investor in October 2022.

Shabayek was also recognized as one of the top 50 most influential women in the Egyptian economy in 2017.

Shabayek started her career as an analyst with HC Securities & Investments in Cairo, moving on to Al Futtaim HC in the UAE. In 2012, she joined CI Capital, the second-largest investment bank in Egypt, and grew to become the Head of Telecom Research at the investment bank. She then joined Arqaam Capital, a regional investment bank headquartered in Dubai, where Shabayek served as the Head of Telecoms, Media and Technology Research covering telecom operators in 35 countries across the Middle East & Africa.

She was ranked as the top telecom analyst in MENA for three consecutive years (2015-2017) by Extel.

Shabayek holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the American University in Cairo and is a graduate of the German School in Alexandria.

14. Yasmine Negm

Group Chief Business Officer, Beltone Financial

Egypt

An experienced, multi-skilled and successful senior professional with 18+ years of international experience with proven strategic and ecosystem management in financial services, pharmaceuticals, private equity, building materials & telecommunications. Extensive experience in ESG & sustainability reporting, marketing communications, institutional investor relations, operational excellence & partnerships. Certified Corporate Director from the International Finance Corporation – Egyptian Institute of Directors program, and a Certified Investor Relations Professional from the United Kingdom Investor Relations Society. Awarded Egypt’s first Financial Regulatory Authority Women Leadership Award in 2020 & the International Women Fellowship Program in partnership with INSEAD & Harvard Business School scholarship in 2021.

15. Aalaa Gamal

Regional Manager. Flutterwave

Egypt

Aalaa is a Baccalaureate of the Faculty of Computer Information Sciences, Ainshams University, Egypt, with 12 years of experience in Business Development and Account Management. Aalaa has extensive experience across banking, career tech, and now Fintech.

She has supported and led the launch of projects and products in various international markets in the MENA Region. She’s worked in Financial technology for the past seven years, specializing in international payment regulations, compliance, and infrastructure. She joined Flutterwave in 2021 as Country Manager in Egypt and has since risen to Regional Manager in North Africa.

16. Pearl Nkrumah

Executive Director, Retail and Digital, Access Bank Ghana

Ghana

Pearl Nkrumah is a trailblazing leader, serving as the first female Executive Director to spearhead Access Bank’s Retail and Digital Operations. With a distinguished tenure as the Head of Main Market and Ecosystems at Stanbic Bank, Ghana, Pearl orchestrated remarkable growth and pioneered initiatives for inclusive and mass-market business strategies.

Notably, Pearl established the innovative ‘Youth Banking Desk’ at Stanbic Bank Ghana, dedicated to enhancing youth financial inclusion—a testament to her commitment to fostering economic empowerment among younger demographics. Her leadership extends beyond traditional banking realms, as she actively champions initiatives promoting gender equity, education, entrepreneurship, and corporate social responsibility. Pearl’s vision and dedication continue to drive impactful change in the financial and social landscapes.

17. Folasade Femi Lawal

Country Manager, Mastercard

Nigeria

With over 25 years of multifaceted experience spanning financial services, management consulting, telecommunications, and business advisory services, Folasade brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her current role as the Country Manager of Mastercard.

As Country Manager, she is responsible for further driving the company’s strategic vision, innovation and growth agenda, as well as strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders, and advancing the company’s mission of building a more connected and inclusive digital economy in West Africa.

Folasade brings a wealth of experience as a trusted senior executive, having displayed her ability to consistently achieve business growth objectives in start-up, turnaround, and rapidly changing environments. She has successfully led initiatives in Mobile Financial Services and Digital Banking Strategy at First Bank, Nigeria, over the past decade, and significantly grew the card subscriber base and market share as the Head of Cards & Messaging Business. Her collaborative efforts with the Firstmonie Team earned them the “Best Mobile Money Operator” award by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFINA) in 2014.

Prior to her tenure at First Bank, Folasade served as the Head of the Loan Monitoring Unit at the United Bank of Africa, overseeing critical aspects of credit risk management. With a robust background in digital payments, she has played instrumental roles in driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences across the banking sector. Before her banking roles, she also excelled as a consultant at PwC and played a pivotal role at Airtel, managing the Regional Balanced Scorecard for eight regions.

Folasade is renowned for her commitment to fostering inclusive growth and empowerment, particularly for women and children, as evident through her extensive philanthropic endeavors and mentorship roles with organizations like Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz), the United States, White House Initiative – Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and FirstBank Women Network.

18. Prudence Muchinouta

CFO, Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO)

Zambia

With over eight years of experience as the CFO at COMACO, Prudence Muchinouta has been instrumental in establishing and implementing financial policies, procedures, and programs that ensure the company’s robust financial accounting structure and social impact. Additionally, Prudence has served as a general manager for eight months, leading the manufacturing and retail team along with the extension team catering to smallholder farmers and communities.

As a dedicated advocate for climate change and women’s empowerment, Prudence actively engages with female entrepreneurs and SMEs, offering assistance in financial systems, risk mitigation, and sustainable models. Her contributions to environmental, social, and governance issues have earned her recognition as the ACCA Africa 2022 CFO-ESG Award Winner and the Female Accountant of the Year 2022.

Prudence holds an MSc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London and is a Chartered Accountant with ACCA, ZICA, and CIMA certifications. Her expertise extends to systems implementation, strategy formulation, customer relations, and public relations. Committed to making a positive difference in the world, Prudence is dedicated to leveraging her skills and expertise for impactful change.

19. Tadala (Peggy) Chinkwezule

Legal Services Manager and Company Secretary, Export Development Fund Mw

Malawi

Tadala served as the President of Women Lawyers Association and Vice President of Malawi Law Society. During her tenure as president of Women Lawyers Association, the organization was key in the Malawi Presidential elections case where they were amicus curiae. The organization further successfully represented vulnerable 18 women and girls in a case dubbed the “Msundwe Case” on a pro bono basis. The Government of Malawi was ordered to compensate the women of Msundwe who had been sexually harassed by police men during demonstrations in Msundwe village.

Tadala serves as a council member of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association and is the first Malawian to ever hold that position.

She has a column in the Sunday Times newspaper called “the Legal Hub” where she writes on various legal topics with an aim of sensitizing people on various legal issues. This has helped a lot of lay Malawians understand laws governing different things.

She was recognized as the Women Lawyers Association Member of the Year in 2020 and Courtroom Mail 100 Women Lawyers of 2021.

She is the Founder of Estac Events, a business that has promoted over 1000 small and medium enterprises in Malawi through its market linkage platform, the Tipeze Flea Market. She is passionate about mentoring and coaching the youth to aim higher in attaining their goals.

Tadala is passionate about working with, mentoring and developing the youth. Currently, she heads the division of Junior Lawyers in the Malawi Law Society.

20. Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Chief Operating Officer, Brila Media Limited

Nigeria

Debbie Larry-Izamoje is the Chief Operating Officer of Brila Media Group, a Sports Media powerhouse in Africa. A Harvard-certified leader, she spearheaded the rebranding of Nigeria’s first sports radio station, Brila FM, to Brila Media, expanding its reach across critical cities like Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, and Port Harcourt. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Debbie leads a dynamic team of over 100 sports media professionals, driving transformation through storytelling and digital strategies.

Her influence extends beyond Brila, where she contributes to various management committees of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, playing pivotal roles in rebranding initiatives and tournaments like the Aisha Buhari Invitational. Recognized as a rising star in sports by WSCOIS and listed among Nigeria’s top 100 Powerful Women by the Power Women’s Network, Debbie holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Management from the University of Sheffield and a Master of Science in Management from University College London.

21. Sola Adeola Amudipe

Director of Operations, Caleb Group of Schools

Nigeria

Sola Adeola Amudipe is a seasoned educator and visionary school leader with 16 years of teaching experience. She ensures high-quality education at Caleb Group of Schools, fostering excellence and innovation. Sola founded The Change Makers platform, connecting over 230 educators for collaboration and learning.

As an EdTech Guru and Microsoft-certified educator, Sola utilizes technology to enhance learning outcomes and advocates for digital citizenship. She’s an author and Product Manager Fellow at Utiva, developing digital solutions for real-world problems. Sola’s mission is to empower students and teachers for success in the future of work.

22. Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi

News Anchor, TVC News Communications

Nigeria

Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi, a CNN African Journalist of the Year finalist in 2016, is an esteemed media professional and public relations associate. Recognized for her exceptional storytelling and journalistic integrity, she received accolades including “Television Newscaster of the Year” at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards in 2023. Veronica’s commitment to mentoring aspiring journalists reflects her dedication to excellence and amplifying diverse voices, making her a respected figure in the industry.

23. Anne Agi

Lecturer, University of Calabar

Nigeria

Anne Agi is a Space enthusiast who is very passionate about Outer space affairs and space Law and Policy and strongly advocates for the inclusion of Space Law in the University curriculum. She also advocates for the promotion of space science education in Africa from the kindergarten age as this will be a key factor in grooming the next generation of space actors in the Continent.

She is also particular about the inclusion of women and youths in the African Space industry.

Anne is a Trustee/Co-founder of LEARNSPACE FOUNDATION, an NGO for promoting space education and awareness in Nigeria and Africa generally. She is also a trustee of Aliyu Chinedu Edith Justice Assist Foundation (ACE), an NGO providing legal representation to the indigent.

Anne is a blogger on space issues and presents lectures on space Law. She has represented Nigeria at Conferences and was a delegate at the 2019 International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Washington D.C., USA.

Anne Agi was the team Coach for the 2019 African Team of the Manfred Lachs International Space Law Competition and together with her team represented Africa at the Competition where the team emerged runner up and clinched the award of BEST ORALISTS at the Regional and World Finals of the Competition which held at the NASA Headquarters in Washington D.C., USA in October, 2019.

In December, 2019, Ms Anne Agi attended the 8th African Leadership Conference on Space Science and Technology for Sustainable Development which held at the United Nations Regional Office, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 02-04 December 2019, on the theme “Prospects and Challenges for African Space Development”.

At the Conference, she presented a paper titled: ‘Establishing agendas that are relevant to and impact Africa’s development and growth: Emphasis on Women and Youth’.

Anne Agi holds a Certificate in Space Law and Policy from the International Academy of Space Law (IASL), Russia and is a member of the International Institute of Space Law (IISL), African space community, a Member of the Women in Aerospace Community, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and a member of the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA).

As a member of FIDA, she has engaged in advocacy for women and children’s rights and has represented female victims of gender based violence on several occasions.

She is also currently partnering with the Federal Psychiatric Hospital to ensure that mentally balanced women are taken off the streets and institutionalized for treatment, to forestall future sexual abuse on them

24. Nerida Nthamburi

Head of Africa Engagement, Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage

Kenya

Nerida Nthamburi is an accomplished International Development and Gender Expert with a steadfast commitment to advancing equality, justice, and empowerment. With a robust academic foundation, including a Master of Laws degree from the University of Cape Town, and over 19 years of experience in the international development sector, Nerida has consistently championed transformative approaches in gender equality, international law, and transitional justice.

She is currently the Head of Africa Engagement at Girls Not Brides, the Global Partnership to End Child Marriage, where she leads the strategic engagement and advocacy with African governments, regional bodies, and civil society organisations.

Nerida is driven by a passion to make a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by injustice and inequality.

25. Elisangela Rita

Program Officer Fiscal Policies, Southern African Development Community

Angola

Elisangela Rita holds the distinction of being the first person from Angola and the first Portuguese-speaking member of the UN Committee of Tax Experts, the highest technical body for global tax matters. She has a rich background in International Tax, having led national negotiations and now serving as the Tax Expert for the Southern African Development Community.

Beyond her tax expertise, Elisangela is also a versatile artist, excelling as a writer, spoken word poet, and voice artist. Her voice has graced films for National Geographic, and she has appeared in animated films and documentaries from Angola and internationally. Additionally, Elisangela is a cultural producer, spearheading Casa Rede, a cultural and creative hub in Luanda. She has pioneered initiatives such as Angola’s first spoken word championship and the only women’s poetry slam competition.

Elisangela serves as the Ambassador for Angola at the Africa Cup of Slam Poetry and represents her country at festivals, museums, and exhibitions. Notably, she runs a mentoring program for aspiring women writers in Angola, demonstrating her commitment to nurturing talent and promoting cultural exchange.

26. Ozofu Ogiemudia

Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie

Nigeria

Ozofu Ogiemudia is a partner in Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie’s corporate advisory, private equity and mergers & acquisitions teams.

She is recognised as an extremely resourceful and versatile adviser and has advised on various areas of the law including private equity, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and commercial law, corporate restructuring and regulatory compliance, labour and employment and company secretarial practice. She co-heads the firm’s pro bono practice, which, along with law firms from several other jurisdictions, was awarded the 2018 TrustLaw Collaboration Award by the Thomson Reuters Foundation for their work on the 28 Too Many report on female genital mutilation, as well as the Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation Award for Africa in 2020.

Ozofu was the chairperson of the Technical Advisory Committee of the 8th Nigerian Senate on drafting the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. She was until recently the Thematic Lead of the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER) Regulatory working group. She is currently the Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Business Law.

She has been recognised annually since 2018 by the International Financial Law Review (IFLR) as one of the IFLR1000 Women Leaders. She has been rated as a ‘highly-regarded lawyer’ for her Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity practice by The IFLR1000 annually since 2019 and is recommended as a “National Leader” in Nigeria for her Mergers & Acquisitions and Governance practice by Who’s Who Legal (Nigeria) (2019 and 2021). She has also been recognised as a key lawyer by Legal 500 EMEA.

27. Ejiro Ogunbanjo

Head of HR, Africa Prudential PLC

Nigeria

Ejiro Ogunbanjo is a seasoned People Partner, Coach, and Scrum Master with over 15 years of experience in Strategy, People, and Resource Management, primarily within the technology industry. She excels in facilitating and training programs across diverse sectors and has held leadership roles in internal HR and Consulting teams. At Africa Prudential Plc, Ejiro has driven significant milestones in workforce growth, HR service ratings, employee engagement, talent retention, and financial performance. She also provides strategic advice to Founders/CEOs on critical business aspects.

Ejiro holds degrees in HR and Managerial Psychology, along with certifications in HR, coaching, and Scrum Master. She was recognized as one of the Top 50 Global Leaders in Agile by LeadersHum in 2022

28. Kanmi Jagun

Senior Human Resource Business Partner, Chivita Hollandia, Nigeria

Kanmi Jagun is a highly accomplished Human Resources expert with over 16 years of experience spanning various sectors including FMCG, Manufacturing, and Services. Throughout her career, she has held diverse roles in HR, ranging from Generalist to Leadership positions.

Specializing in HR value delivery, Kanmi excels in areas such as Performance Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Employee Relations, and more. She is recognized for her analytical mindset, attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to her work.

Kanmi’s strengths lie in her ability to manage people effectively, communicate tactfully, and make sound business decisions. Her leadership skills and negotiation abilities have consistently led to superior performance in the teams she manages.

Notably, Kanmi has successfully managed a workforce of 715 individuals, including both permanent employees and outsourced personnel. She played a pivotal role in driving organizational performance by providing comprehensive HR services to Commercial and Supply Chain business units. Collaborating closely with Business Unit Heads, she facilitated growth and business performance through strategic implementation.

One of her significant achievements includes spearheading the Sales transformation Agenda for the Commercial Team across Nigeria, showcasing her proactive approach and ability to drive impactful change within the organization.

29. Oluwakemi Shonubi

Director, People Culture Experience & Operations, TVC COMMUNICATIONS

Nigeria

Kemi Shonubi is a licensed Human Resources (HR) executive with extensive experience in people management, organizational development, and strategic planning. Currently the Director of People Culture Experience and Operations at TVC Communications, she focuses on fostering environments where employees can thrive. Kemi holds memberships in prestigious HR organizations and is an alumna of Cornell University, New York.

She serves as a Board Advisor for Precious Conceptions Nigeria Limited and Tech4Her Africa, while also sharing insights through her HR Storyteller Platform aimed at transforming HR practices and workplace cultures.

30. Omotola Adedapo

Head, Human Resources, Sterling Financial Holding Company Plc.

Nigeria

Omotola Adedapo is a seasoned Global HR Professional with over 12 years of experience in Leadership and Development, People and Culture Transformation, Talent Management, and HR Analytics across various sectors. Certified by HRCI, USA, and SHRM, USA, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology and a Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations.

Passionate about bridging gaps in the HR profession, Omotola founded the Talent Builder Initiative and hrtalenthub.ng, a digital platform for HR professionals and businesses. She conducts workshops, training, and career development sessions, offering one-on-one coaching and HR consulting services for SMEs.

Recognized in 2022 as one of the top 300 HR Leaders globally and among the top 11 HR Influencers in Nigeria by LinkedIn Local Lagos.

31. Elsie Pule

Group Executive Human Resources, Eskom Holdings, South Africa

Elsie Pule brings a wealth of experience across government, academia, NGOs, and state-owned enterprises. Her career journey includes roles as a Professional Social Worker, educator at the University of Pretoria, and seasoned human resources professional. Elsie’s international exposure includes a Corporate Leadership Council Programme in London and engagements with organizations like EPRI (USA) and the World Customs Organization.

With leadership positions at the South African Revenue Services and Eskom, Elsie has honed her skills in organizational development, change management, and HR leadership. She spearheaded groundbreaking women’s advancement programs, earning recognition such as the 2018 Standard Bank Top Woman in Government Award.

32. Janice Matwi

Regional Lead, Africa – Employer Relationships & Zambia Country Manager Regional Lead, ACCA ZAMBIA, Zambia

Janice Matwi, the Zambian Country Director of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), has made significant contributions in her field. With a successful career spanning over 15 years, she has specialized in strategy, marketing, branding, and growth within the fast-moving consumer goods sector, particularly in the telecoms industry. Her expertise extends to leading business transformation through innovation and consumer management.

As the Zambian Country Director of ACCA, Janice plays a pivotal role in advancing the accounting profession and promoting excellence in financial management. She is the Founder of ‘A Seat At The Table emphasizing leadership and empowerment. Her perspectives on leadership have been featured in various platforms. Janice Matwi’s dedication and impact continue to inspire those around her, making her a respected figure in the professional landscape.

33. Juliana Rotich

Head of Department – Fintech Solutions/Safaricom PLC, Kenya

Juliana Rotich is a Technologist, MIT Media Lab Director’s Fellow, TED Senior Fellow and currently serves as Chair of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Data Driven Development.

She is a globally renowned keynote speaker, sought after for her insights and expertise. In addition, she serves as a strategic advisor to prestigious organizations including BASF, Microsoft 4Afrika, and Waabeh Ltd. Her influence extends further as a trustee of The iHub in Kenya and the Bankinter Foundation for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Spain. Furthermore, she sits on the AI Ethics & Safety Advisory Committee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

34. Napa Onwusah

Startups Segment Leader, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nigeria

Napa Onwusah brings over two decades of leadership experience from top-tier corporations like AWS, Google, Visa, Nokia, Microsoft, SAP, and Cisco. Currently serving as the Executive Director of the Jeremiah Foundation, Napa collaborates with a dedicated team to support at-risk teenagers and low-income families, driven by principles of integrity, humility, kindness, and empathy.

At Amazon Web Services (AWS), Napa leads an exceptional team empowering startups across Sub-Saharan Africa to grow and scale, aligning with her core value of customer-centric innovation. Passionate about creating lasting impact, she works closely with non-tech founders to shape ideas into market-ready products and guides startups at various growth stages.

As a global speaker, Napa shares insights on technology, leadership, sales, and business growth, and has authored two books. Through personal initiatives like Built for Balance, Cafe Napa, and Luminary Awards, she provides guidance and support to young professionals and business owners.

35. Stella Duru

Partner, Banwo and Ighodalo

Nigeria

Stella Duru is a distinguished partner at Banwo & Ighodalo (B&I), a leading law firm in Nigeria known for its excellence. With a tenure dating back to 2001, Stella has ascended the ranks, establishing herself as an authority in energy, natural resources, and corporate commercial law. Her expertise shines through in her involvement in numerous oil and gas transactions, where she actively engages in negotiations with finesse and precision.

Throughout her career, Ms. Duru has amassed a remarkable track record of accomplishments. Noteworthy among these is her recognition as the ‘Best Team Leader’ at the firm’s Partners & Associates Annual Retreat Awards in 2007, underscoring her exceptional leadership abilities. Additionally, she has navigated and successfully closed challenging transactions, showcasing her adeptness in handling complex legal matters.

One standout achievement in Stella’s career is her selection in 2005 for an exclusive internship with the esteemed law firm of Edward Nathan (now known as Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs) in Sandton, Johannesburg. This achievement was the result of a rigorous selection process based solely on merit. During her time in South Africa, Stella authored an insightful article titled “Conquering Nigeria’s Darkness,” which was published in a prominent South African publication. She also delivered a compelling presentation titled “Corporate Governance – the Nigerian Case Study” to the Partners and Associates of Edward Nathan, highlighting Nigeria’s progress in corporate governance reform.

Before her elevation to partnership, Stella served as a distinguished Team Leader in B&I’s energy & natural resources, as well as corporate, securities, and finance practice groups. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos and is a qualified Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Additionally, she is a member of esteemed legal associations including the Nigerian Bar Association and the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, further underscoring her commitment to professional excellence and continuous growth in her field.

36. Nwamaka Lasebikan

Director of Oncology, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State (UNTH)

Nigeria

Nwamaka Lasebikan is a global oncology leader with over 20 years of experience in clinical medicine, cancer care, and research. She excels in coordinating innovative solutions within multi-donor-funded organizations across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Her expertise lies in connecting gaps, enhancing healthcare service delivery, and strengthening health systems.

Nwamaka is recognized for spearheading multi-stakeholder partnerships, facilitating evidence-based programs, and influencing policies. Leveraging her in-depth knowledge of cancer, she champions health systems innovations, strategic planning, and international collaborations.

As the Director of Oncology at UNTH, Nwamaka refines the center’s structure and interfaces with the Ministry of Health. She also serves as President of ARCON, advocating for diversity and inclusion in healthcare policies and an integrated approach to cancer prevention globally.

37. Joy Ojakovo

Managing Director/CEO, Progress Trust CPFA Limited, Nigerian Breweries Plc

Nigeria

Joy Ojakovo is a seasoned Strategic Finance Leader with over 20 years of expertise in financial analysis, reporting, vendor management, and financial accounting. Throughout her extensive career, Joy has demonstrated proficiency in stakeholder management, regulatory reporting, compliance risk management, and digital transformation, with a keen focus on process optimization using Lean & Six Sigma methodologies. Her track record showcases her capabilities as a Strategist, Director, and Advisory Board Member, with a leadership role in managing external auditor relationships and ensuring effective risk management and compliance.

Over the past 5 years, Joy has overseen assets under management (AUM) of over N100 billion, achieving an impressive 10% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) across diverse asset classes and investment strategies. Her expertise in Investment Management, Treasury Management, Financial Analysis, Budgeting, Forecasting, and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has consistently supported boardroom decisions, resulting in sustainable growth and governance insights.

38. Ogochukwu Onwuzurike

Country Manager Nigeria, Truecaller

Nigeria

Ogochukwu Onwuzurike, a seasoned business development strategist, excels in driving successful product launches within African markets. Her achievements include winning the Region of the Quarter Award, outperforming global competitors, and implementing initiatives like the MetaMap Africa Partnership, generating a 7.7% revenue boost.

Ogochukwu’s strategic prowess encompasses scaling operations, navigating regional launches, engaging commercial partners, and building high-performing teams for enhanced productivity. In essence, she is a trailblazer in business strategy, contributing significantly to the success and growth of ventures.

39. Olayemi Dickson

Assistant Chief Research Officer, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM)

Nigeria

Olayemi is a Research Officer at the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM). She has over 13 years of experience in conducting policy research, evaluation, and review for dynamic technology-driven, knowledge-based development. She is a chartered member of the Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and the Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA) in Nigeria, where she actively participates and contributes to various transport-related initiatives and events.

Olayemi’s field of expertise is transport planning and policy, with a focus on inclusive transportation, public transport systems, and urban mobility. She has authored multiple research articles and reports on these topics, as well as facilitated and moderated workshops and trainings for different stakeholders.

She is also a part-time lecturer at various institutions. Her mission is to advance sustainable and efficient transport systems that enhance the mobility, accessibility, and well-being of all people, especially those with disabilities.

40. Bawo Egbakhumeh

Compliance AML and CounterFraud Consultant and Trainer, NewCo

Nigeria

Bawo Egbakhumeh is a highly skilled Senior Anti-Money Laundering Specialist & Counter-Fraud Executive with over 20 years of experience in A-rated financial institutions. Her expertise lies in successfully managing and implementing anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-fraud programs resulting in significant reductions in financial losses due to fraud. Bawo’s deep understanding of the regulatory landscape and ability to identify, assess, and mitigate risks has been instrumental in her successful leadership of numerous teams in implementing AML and fraud prevention programs. Her expertise in AML and counter-fraud extends to various financial products, including retail banking, corporate banking and wealth management

As Chief Operating Officer of the Africa Academy for Counter-Fraud and Anti-corruption Studies, Bawo helped equip senior financial leaders with skills that resulted in a 30% increase in Counter-Fraud-related recoveries. Her exceptional knowledge and skills in the areas of anti-money laundering, fraud prevention and detection, compliance, risk management, investigations, and regulatory compliance have been recognized in the industry, and she has been invited to speak at various industry conferences and events. Bawo is highly regarded by her colleagues and peers for her professionalism, integrity, and commitment to excellence. She has also advised regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

She is US trained with the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS); Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE); Designate Compliance Professional (DCP); an MPA from University of Lagos as well as the Associateship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB). Bawo’s natural leadership skills, excellent communication skills, and proven track record of successfully managing complex projects and teams make Organisation.

41. Faith Duncan-Shotunde

Chief Physiotherapist , Lagos State Health Service Commission

Nigeria

Faith Duncan-Shotunde is an award-winning women’s health physiotherapist with an unwavering passion for providing knowledge, support, solutions and innovations for the sexual and reproductive health of the female gender from infancy to menopause.

She changed the narrative of women’s health physiotherapy within the Lagos State Health Service Commission by starting a women/ pelvic health physiotherapy clinic, expanded the scope of the speciality by training other physiotherapists, helped the Lagos State Health Service Commission to establish over 11 more women’s health physiotherapy clinics and increased the overall generated revenue of all physiotherapy facilities within the commission by over 300%.

She has a free virtual community of over 200 women and men where she shares free information on women and pelvic health.

She volunteers to translate pelvic health articles and infographics from English language to Pidgin English and Yoruba language for mypelvicfloormuscle organisation, in Texas USA to further increase the global reach and awareness on pelvic health.

She designed Thrust Perfect, a virtual tool to help women living with fear, difficulty and pain with penetrative sex.

She currently serves as the Women’s Health Clinical Coordinator for the Lagos State Health Service Commission.

She is a member of the medical advisory board- of Cancer Exercise Specialist, Portland, Oregon and also a member of the Women of Color Pelvic Floor Physiotherapist Directory USA.

She has been featured on both Television and Radio stations locally

42. Pelisa Nkunjana

Chairperson of Oversight Committee Human Settlement

South Africa

Pelisa emerges as a remarkable figure to watch, particularly within the context of Black female leadership. Her extensive experience within the Local Government, serving as both a Public Representative and a devoted Community Servant, underscores her commitment to public service. Pelisa’s journey encompasses pivotal roles within the Executive and Legislative branches of the City of Ekurhuleni. Notably, she has spearheaded various Executive Departments, including Infrastructure Services, Corporate and Shared Services, as well as Transport and Fleet Management, among others. Additionally, her involvement in oversight committees, such as the section 79 Oversight Committee for Gender, Youth, Women, and People living with Disabilities (GEYWODI), further illustrates her dedication to fostering inclusivity and empowerment within her community.

Recognized for her significant contributions, Pelisa was honored with the Alderwomenship award by the City of Ekurhuleni in 2016, a testament to her enduring commitment as a longstanding Councillor. Her advocacy extends beyond formal political roles, as she is celebrated as a prominent female leader within her community, particularly championing the causes of women and youth. Pelisa’s grassroots mobilization efforts reflect her deep-rooted connection to her constituents and her aspirations for greater political influence within South Africa.

Pelisa’s academic journey underscores her commitment to personal and professional development. She has pursued education in esteemed institutions, including the University of Cumbria, Wits School of Governance, and Wits Business School. Moreover, her attainment of a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Management from the prestigious Regenesys, along with her completion of the African Feminism and Gender Studies program at the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute (TMALI) UNISA, exemplifies her dedication to advancing her knowledge and expertise.

Central to Pelisa’s ethos is her firm belief in the leadership potential of women as catalysts for Africa’s progress and development. Through her multifaceted roles, unwavering advocacy, and continuous pursuit of knowledge, Pelisa embodies a beacon of leadership, poised to make significant strides in shaping a brighter future for her community and beyond.

43. Mojirayo Folarin-Lawal

Team Lead, Digital & Strategic Partnerships, Sterling Bank Plc

Nigeria

Mojirayo Folarin-Lawal is a dynamic leader with over 13 years of experience driving market and customer acquisition, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships across commercial banks, microfinance banks, fintech, and proptech sectors. She specialises in brokering B2B partnerships between financial institutions and fintechs, mobilising and managing over $200 million in liabilities and risk portfolios.

Mojirayo’s achievements include spearheading strategic partnerships, such as Total Energies and Alternative Bank, and managing key projects like Fidelity Bank’s Green Rewards Loyalty Project. She is recognized as one of the Top 100 Power Women and has received accolades for her contributions to sales initiatives and consultancy development centres in the banking sector.

44. Malak El Baba

Vice President – Egypt, Visa

Egypt

Malak El Baba Country Manager Egypt – Visa Malak El Baba is Egypt’s Country Manager for Visa, the world leader in digital payments. Under her role, Malak works on deepening Visa’s partnerships with key clients and engaging with local internal and external stakeholders including government, banking partners, merchants, telcos and fintech firms- with the aim of accelerating Visa’s growth.

Following her leading Visa in Egypt in May 2020, El Baba has grown Visa’s market share and introduced new payment flows in Egypt by focusing on new business lines and untapped business segments. She has presented market development projects enabling the market with new technologies and preparing it for the emerging ecosystem of new players and market entrants. Previously, El Baba served as the Senior Marketing Director for North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan Region at Visa from November 2018 until May 2020.

Before that, she served as Visa’s Marketing Director for North and Francophone Africa from January 2012 to May 2020. During her role, Malak has built a reputation for developing marketing and business strategies, incubating new business models, and building strategic partnerships. Her marketing and creative background shaped her ability to identify market gaps and gave her insights on customer’s needs. Leading the digital payments giant business in Egypt, triggered her passion to support fintech and startups, Malak is a mentor and observer in Endeavor Egypt, and a member of the investment committee at Falak Start-ups, both organizations main focus is selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs around the world, to drive economic growth and job creation.

El Baba won several internal and external accolades of creativity and leadership including four MENA Effies Award and two Media Efficiency Awards. She holds a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs with emphasis on Economic Development from the Lebanese American University.

45. Maukeni Padiki Ribeiro

Head, Marketing & Communications, Prudential Life Insurance

Ghana

Maukeni Ribeiro is a communications and marketing executive who has, over the last decade, developed and augmented personal and corporate brands across multiple industries, such as insurance, advertising, politics, governance, creative arts, FMCG and banking. She has a passion for storytelling, audience engagement, and brand alignment, and she uses her skills to create compelling narratives, increase visibility, and drive impact.

As the Head of Marketing and Communication at Prudential Life Ghana, Maukeni leads a three-member team to deliver marketing and communication services to over 650,000 clients, 1900 agents, and 150 employees across nine offices. Her work won the company Brand of the Year at the Ghana Insurance Awards in 2022 and 2023. She also led the execution of the first 360 marketing campaign in the company’s history, which also won Marketing Initiative of the Year in 2023. Additionally, she manages internal and external communication, media relations, reputation management, digital and social media, and sponsorships.

46. Tendai Simende

Lay’s Max Europe Lead, PepsiCo

South Africa

With over two decades in the field of Marketing, Tendai has made significant strides in shaping brand narratives and fostering impactful connections with consumers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Throughout her illustrious career, Tendai has served in pivotal roles within globally renowned companies such as Nestlé and PepsiCo, where she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation.

Her journey has been marked by a series of noteworthy accomplishments, including spearheading numerous successful new product launches and crafting award-winning communication campaigns that have resonated deeply with diverse audiences across the region. Tendai’s passion for building brands extends beyond the boardroom, as she firmly believes in the power of mentorship and nurturing the next generation of professionals. As a mentor and advocate for career development, she has dedicated herself to providing guidance and support to emerging talents, empowering them to realize their full potential and thrive within their chosen fields.

Through her platform called Mum-In-Stilettos which she started over a decade ago, she has supported hundreds of young professionals to navigate the work world, grow and find fulfillment in their careers.

47. Tomilola Tobun

Senior Associate, Aluko & Oyebode

Nigeria

Tomilola is a business advisory professional with over a decade of experience, offering practical solutions to large corporates and emerging companies, mitigating risks in commercial transactions. She has a proven track record of successfully leading transaction teams and delivering exceptional outcomes for her clients.

In 2021, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards recognised Tomilola as an outstanding lawyer (Rising Star Category) who will shape the future of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Tomilola’s career trajectory showcases doggedness, grit, and the intentional pursuit of knowledge and growth. Tomilola started her journey as a commercial lawyer in a small firm in Ibadan, Akin Onigbinde and Co. She has continued to evolve and reinvent herself, pushing through barriers and limitations, to position herself to take advantage of opportunities and navigate challenges. Tomilola is now a Senior Associate in one of the biggest commercial law firms in Nigeria, Aluko & Oyebode.

48. Rumisha Motilal

Managing Director (Southern Africa & East Africa), Robit Plc

South Africa

Rumisha Motilal is a highly respected figure in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience in global and regional management roles. She has successfully led sales and supply chain portfolios valued at $1 billion, demonstrating her strategic acumen and ability to drive shareholder value through effective leadership and collaboration.

Committed to female empowerment, Rumisha actively promotes career development for women and serves as an author, coach, keynote speaker, and advocate for gender diversity in the workforce. As the Commercial Director Industrial & Mining-MEA, she has contributed innovative strategies to accelerate growth in the mining sector.

Rumisha’s impact extends globally, earning her recognition in the Top 100 Women Globally in Mining 2020 by WIM UK. She is dedicated to coaching and empowering women in male-dominated fields and has shared her insights on gender equity through keynote addresses and written publications, including “Do Women Add a Competitive Advantage to the Economy?”

49. Adewumi Alphonso

HR Manager, Hyde Energy

Nigeria

Adewumi Alphonso is an accomplished HR leader and certified professional coach with over a decade of experience spanning various industries. She excels in crafting and executing strategic HR initiatives, collaborating closely with C-suite executives, and managing diverse workforces globally.

Driven by a fervent commitment to addressing unemployment challenges in Africa, Adewumi established @yourHRladyseries on Instagram—a powerful mentoring platform aimed at imparting invaluable career insights to professionals. Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG8), her initiative seeks to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth, creating opportunities for productive employment and decent work. Over the past two years, Adewumi has personally coached and guided more than 200 professionals, boasting an impressive success rate of over 60% in assisting individuals to secure desired positions and achieve significant career advancement.

50. Andisa Liba

Chief People Officer & Advisory Board Member, Floatpays

South Africa

Andisa is a powerhouse in human potential development and organizational transformation, boasting 15+ years of experience across diverse industries like Financial Services, Management Consulting, Digital Media, Communications, Music, and Fintech Startups across Africa. She co-founded Women’s Tech Connection, championing women in technology through partnerships with Cisco, earning her global recognition as a finalist in the 2023 Women in Tech Global Awards.

Her recent accolades include winning the South Africa Forty under 40 2023, being a finalist in the Africa Forty under 40 2023, and winning the InspiringFifty Africa 2023. Andisa is a sought-after speaker at major HR and business conferences, and she regularly shares her expertise as a guest lecturer at universities like Johannesburg and Wits. She’s dedicated to impactful initiatives in Africa, making her a standout nominee.

51. Adeola Adefemi

Teacher, Lagos State Ministry of Education

Nigeria

Adeola Adefemi is a highly accomplished public school teacher renowned for her exceptional contributions to the advancement of quality education and the establishment of safe learning environments. With an illustrious career, Adeola holds esteemed accolades including being a Fulbright fellow, a certified Microsoft Innovative Educator, and a distinguished judge for The Royal Commonwealth Essay Competition.

As the founder of Girls Allowed Hub, Every Child Counts Club, and the convener of the Secure Your Future Campaign, Adeola has consistently demonstrated her commitment to empowering students and fostering their success. Her diligent mentorship has resulted in numerous students triumphing in over 150 local and international competitions.

Recognized as a multi-award-winning educator, Adeola has been honored with the JCI Outstanding Young Person in Nigeria Award and currently holds the esteemed title of Overall Best Teacher in Nigeria. Furthermore, in 2021, she was distinguished as one of the Top 50 Teachers in the World by the prestigious Global Teacher Prize.

Adeola Adefemi is not only a remarkable teacher but also a respected contributor to academic discourse. She has presented scholarly papers at renowned conferences and summits. Additionally, Adeola’s passion for literature shines through her extensive literary pursuits, as she is an avid reader, and accomplished scriptwriter, and has written and directed over 50 plays and poems.

52. Fiyin Toyo

Regional Marketing Manager- Hair Care; Africa, USA & Middle East, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Nigeria

Fiyin is a graduate of Psychology from Loughborough University, UK with a Master’s in Public Relations from the University of the Arts London and a Diploma in Professional Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK. Her experience straddles across brand management, innovation, digital marketing, training and recruitment across Africa and Europe.

She’s been featured on the YNAIJA Powerlist for Corporate Nigeria twice and was nominated for the renown The Future Awards Africa Prize in the professional service category for excellence and impact in the corporate world. She’s received fourteen Global Recognition Awards at GSK and a Marketing Excellence Award while she worked at Guinness Nigeria Plc (her previous employer). Based on the impact of her work, has been featured in The Business Day, Channels TV Rubbin’ Minds, Arise TV, West African Careers amongst others.

Fiyin is a seasoned speaker who’s spoken at many industry conferences and networks across Nigeria, Kenya, Turkey, Pakistan and the UK. Having started her career in the recruitment industry, she’s an avid believer in the power of knowledge transfer and helping people rise to become the best they can be. She was therefore inspired to start EmpowerU; an emerging enterprise that trains and equips individuals with employability skills.

53. Lillian Ngala

Human Resources Director, Diamond Trust Bank

Kenya

Lillian Ngala is a renowned Human Resource Director with more than 15 years of experience. During this time, she has also made considerable contributions to policy formulation, talent management, workforce planning, coaching and mentoring, and culture management among other HR agendas in Kenya.

Lillian currently serves as the Director of Human Resources at Diamond Trust Bank; and sits on several boards including the Institute of Human Resources, Kenya Institute of Bankers, KENIC and National Industrial Training Institute.

In addition, she is the founder and CEO of Lillian Ngala Network, a vibrant community of leaders committed to empowering the next generation of leaders; and the Lillian Ngala Foundation, a non-profit that builds decent houses for widows, cares for persons with disabilities, runs youth mentorship initiatives and supports the education of children from underprivileged homes.

Ms. Ngala has an MBA from JKUAT and is certified as a professional trainer by the Institute of Human Resource Management.

In 2023, Lillian was recognized by Disruptive People among the Top 20 Leaders in Kenya. She was also named in peopleHum’s list of the Top 50 Leaders Shaping the Future of HR in Africa in 2022. In 2021, she was recognized by the Nation Media Group as one of the Top 20 Women Making a Difference in Kenya.

Lillian has also been featured on Citizen TV, Switch TV, KBC and Voice of America; and is a regular contributor to Daily Nation and Business Daily newspapers where she writes about leadership.

Over and above that, she has honoured invitations as a guest speaker in major conferences in the country and the region; including ISACA Conference 2023, ICX Conference 2023, AWFP Summit 2023 and 2022, the Industrial and Employee Relations Summit 2022, IHRM Conference 2022 and the KIM Women in Leadership Conference 2022 and 2021.

Lillian greatly values integrity, collaboration, communication and fairness; and is a champion for compassion, employee wellness, organization agility and the future of work. This is informed by her belief that “to win the marketplace, you must first win the workplace.”

54. Mirna Arif

General Manager, Microsoft Egypt

Egypt

Arif has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, having worked for multinational organizations and public sector entities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to joining Microsoft, Arif held several senior positions at GE Oil & Gas, Emerson Automation Solutions, and Surface Business Group. She is passionate about digital transformation and is committed to helping Egyptian organizations accelerate their digital journey.

Arif is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She is a board member of Egypt Women on Boards Observatory, Egypt’s Chamber of Information Technology & Communication, and the Advisory Board of UNICEF GenU Egypt (Shabab Balad). She is a highly accomplished and respected leader in the Egyptian technology industry, with her appointment as General Manager of Microsoft Egypt a testament to her skills and experience.

Under Arif’s leadership, Microsoft Egypt has made significant progress in helping Egyptian businesses and the country embrace the digital future. She has overseen the launch of several new initiatives and programs, including the Microsoft Egypt Innovation Center and the Microsoft Egypt TechSpark Accelerator. In recognition of her many achievements, Arif has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Women Forum’s Top 50 Most Influential Women in Egypt, the Women in Tech Global Leadership Award, and the Egyptian Women Forum’s Distinguished Female Leader.

55. Lillian Karuri-Magero

Chief Operations Officer, Corporate Investment Bank – Africa Region, Standard Bank Group

South Africa

Lillian is an industry respected expert in Procurement, Supply Chain and Logistics with over 16 years of international experience and thought leadership in managing multi-million dollar commercial partnerships in various industries, she has worked for some of the world’s largest corporations including IBM, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Eskom and Absa.

She is a passionate advocate for literacy programs in Africa and chairs a charitable non-profit that focuses on capacitating rural schools through programmes that develop teachers and enhance curriculum, as well as delivering critical school supplies.

Lillian holds a BSc. In Business Strategy an MBA from the University of Maryland in the United States, and a Masters in Laws from the University of London. She is also a Certified Master of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply and a Fellow of the International Women’s Forum Centre for Leadership.

She has received numerous awards for business leadership and numerous facets of the “Women in Leadership” initiatives at Absa Group.

She is a ghostwriter for a number of business publications on topics related to leadership.

She mentors and coaches over 20 females in various industries in different parts of the world as part of her commitment to (IWF) the International Women’s Forum where she is a Fellow. IWF is an invitation-only, membership organization of more than 6,800 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents, and dedicated to building better leadership locally and globally.

56. Orode Uduaghan

Honourable Commissioner for humanitarian affairs & girl child development, Delta State Government

Nigeria

Orode is a charismatic solution-based leader with experience of public sector engagement, grassroots politics and human capital development solutions.

Orode has over 15 years of experience with community development and public service leadership. She is driven by the need for equity and justice and has made substantial contributions to increasing the participation of women in policy design, politics and governance. She has vast experience in designing and implementing programs that improve the daily lives of people, particularly in marginalised areas. Her program design experience spans across various sectors and social development goals (SDGs).

She founded the Pink Pearl Foundation in 2007 to advocate for early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria. The foundation has carried out over 320 outreaches and programs for women, directly and indirectly impacting over 1.4million women across Africa. Pink Pearl has received numerous awards and recognition for their work such as The Future Awards Africa, 2013 prize for Best Use of Advocacy and Activism.

Orode sits on the boards of impact and education-focused organizations. In 2014, she became the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Dream from the Slum, an NGO focused on improving the well-being of children in slum areas across Nigeria. As Chairman of the board, Orode created programs like Heart2Feed that have fed over 22,000 children and families from 2014 till date.

A member of the board for Brainy Luminary School Warri a slum community free school for disadvantaged children and a member of the governing board at the Master Care International School Asaba.

57. Deborah David

Chief Financial Officer, Power Gas Ebedei Limited

Nigeria

Deborah David is a multiple award-winning chartered accountant and a strategic c-suite leader in finance, strategy, and corporate governance for over twenty-three years.

She is a verified mentor and a remote Practical Experience Supervisor (RPES) at ACCA. She has been awarded: Top 100 Emerging Women in Africa, Top 50 Women In Management in Africa, and Top 50 Inspiring Authors, among others.

Deborah sits on the board of 2 NFPs and is also a certified social and emotional intelligence coach. As the President and Founder of The Goal-getters Network (a coaching platform designed to support, inspire and empower C-level executives on work-life integration through self-awareness and goal-setting techniques), she has so far impacted more than 140 members as of 2022. She has been featured on local newspapers and radio, local and international TV platforms. She is the author of three books.

She is a certified social and emotional intelligence coach, a mentor and supervisor at ACCA, Fate Foundation and WIMBIZ. She also founded The Goal-getters Network, a coaching platform that supports and empowers C-level executives on work-life integration through self-awareness and goal-setting techniques.

58. Adenike Macaulay

Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow

Nigeria

Adenike is a transformational leader with over 15 years of experience in the travel industry and unique expertise in leading multinational organisations through accelerated growth and profitability. She is a thought leader with a deep understanding of the Sub-Saharan African market environment as well as European and Middle Eastern business cultures.

She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow.com, Africa’s leading travel agency and travel technology firm. Prior to joining Wakanow, was the first female and first African General Manager of Sales for Lufthansa Group in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Adenike was recognized worldwide as a prominent voice in African travel and tourism as one of the Top 30 Tourism & Hospitality influencers in Africa by The PYNE awards and as one of the 100 most powerful persons in African Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute in 2022.

59. Adenike Fajemirokun

Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited

Nigeria

Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun is a renowned Risk Management & Insurance specialist with over 21 years of experience in developing and deploying Risk Management strategies in various industries. She is the Group Executive Director, Special Duties & Group Chief Risk Officer at Dangote Industries Limited, overseeing the company’s governance model and enterprise risk programs.

Dr. Adenike holds a B.Eng. in Civil, Structural, and Fire Engineering and a Ph.D. in Risk Informed Engineering from the University of Manchester, UK. She is a Fellow of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and a Specialist Member of the Global Institute of Risk Management (SIRM). She is also a visiting professor at the University of Manchester, UK, and has received global recognition for her work with the Operational Risk data Exchange Association (ORX) and Institute of Risk Management, UK.

Additionally, Dr Adenike is currently a member of the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), and her passion for inspiring and mentoring young women in her field has led her to start the Women in Risk Management Initiative, where she offers guidance, support, and encouragement to the younger generation of women in the risk management industry.

60. Ude Enebeli

General Manager IT Service Management and Governance, MTN Nigeria

Nigeria

Ude Enebeli is a Strategic technology leader who drives forward technology concepts and policies to ensure increased productivity and profitability. She currently serves as the General Manager IT Service Management and Governance in MTN Nigeria. In this role she leads the team to effectively manage one of the largest IT operations in the MTN Group.

Ude is passionate about the development of young people and looking forward to a new generation without limits, boundaries or fears. Additionally, she wholeheartedly dedicates herself to fostering the progress and empowerment of women. She actively assumes the role of a mentor and coach, fueling motivation and inspiration within the younger generation and females making them realize that they have rightfully deserve a seat at the table.

Notably, her passion for empowering women materialized as she championed and drove the Women in Tech initiative at MTN Nigeria, underscoring her unwavering dedication to leveling the playing field for women. This initiative not only showcases her innovative thinking but also underscores her commitment to amplifying the voices and potential of women in the tech industry. Her ultimate goal is to promote a tech landscape that is not only balanced but also truly inclusive, ensuring that every individual, regardless of gender, flourishes and contributes meaningfully.

Ude’s motivation and dedication has been recognized through prestigious honors, such as the CIO Name in Light Award, MTN Y’ello Managers Awards, and several team service excellence awards.

61. Khaoula Ramdi

Managing Director, Upline Investments

Morocco

Khaoula Ramdi is a PE expert with over 20 years of experience in private equity (PE in Morocco and impact investing in frontier markets) and consultancy (Ernst & Young Paris) with a proven ability to work in different cultures. She has worked in 3 countries: Morocco, France and Canada and has served as the VP of the Moroccan PE Association AMIC and board member of the Moroccan club of women board members CFA.

Just recently, she was celebrated by Empower Africa as one of the 40 exceptional women driving positive change across the continent.

62. Mmathebe Zvobwo

Principal, Vodacom

South Africa

Mmathebe Zvobwo is the Principal at Vodacom, where she is responsible for identifying and validating new venture opportunities across Africa. She has over 13 years of experience in strategy, execution, innovation, and investment, working in sectors such as information technology, telecommunications, financial services, and retail.

Mmathebe is a qualified Chartered Accountant registered with SAICA and holds a Masters in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation from Wits Business School. She is also pursuing a Micro Masters in Data, Development Economics, and Policy from MIT. Her passion lies in advancing entrepreneurship and economic policy in Africa, and she has founded and advised several organisations and platforms in this field.

Mmathebe is a podcaster, speaker, and writer on topics related to innovation, technology, and leadership. She is also a Non-Executive Director on various entrepreneurship development boards.

In 2024, she was recognised by Empower Africa as one of the 40 exceptional women driving positive change across the continent.

63. Hannah Subayi Kamuanga

Partner, Launch Africa Ventures

Senegal

Hannah Subayi Kamuanga is an investor (Private Equity / Venture Capital / Angel Deals) in Africa, with a particular focus and appetite for female African (Tech) ventures.

In addition to being passionate about African entrepreneurship and female empowerment, she is also keen on educating the market about investment opportunities.

She has acted as a Speaker, Host, Panellist, Moderator and Judge at various industry events including: Regular speaker, moderator, host, panelist or judges in African conferences focused on private equity and start-ups: AVCA, SAVCA, Africa.com [Ahub], Bonds & Sukuk, Superreturn Conference, AESIS Conference, EY GBV Hackathon, Vfest at the African Leadership Academy and various podcasts (The Nest…);

Hannah is also a philanthropist seeking to impact the healthcare space in her home country.

64. Emem Usoro

Deputy Governor at Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigeria

Emem Usoro is a Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria. As the Deputy Governor in charge of Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), she oversees banking operations, branch operations, currency operations, currency operations, information technology, and reserve management.

Before her appointment at the CBN, Emem was Executive Director of Nigeria North Bank at the United Bank for Africa, with over 23 years of experience as a retail, commercial, public sector, and corporate banking expert.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) with solid capabilities in business development, financial and business advisory, strategic planning and execution.

Emem’s passion for banking and finance fueled the attainment of several academic and professional qualifications over the years. She holds an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University and has attended several international courses on leadership, marketing, and management from the Lagos Business School and Harvard Business School.

65. Aisa Muya

Director of Programs at Amref Health Africa

Tanzania

Dr Aisa Muya is a medical doctor and a public health specialist with over 20 years of experience working in public health with progressive experience in program design and overall program management. Dr Aisa Muya gained extensive experience of her work with various reputable local and international public health organizations. In her current position as Head of Programmes at Amref Health Africa in Tanzania, she provides oversight and guidance for Amref’s program portfolio which has over 20 donor funded projects implemented in various parts of Tanzania.

She possesses solid and versatile analytical and leadership skills in Institutional capacity strengthening in the context of resource-limited country. Her engagement with multi-donor and multi-funded projects has allowed her to develop significant organizational credibility with various health sector stakeholders in and out of Tanzania. She has done extensive work in HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment programs, maternal and child health programs, and youth sexual and reproductive health programs and published several papers in reputable journals and presented at various high-level national and international conferences.

66. Doreen Mangesho

Director of Finance and Administration, PASS Trust

Tanzania

With a foundation rooted in finance and administration, Doreen has been fortunate to navigate a robust career that is both dynamic and fulfilling. Currently serving as the Director of Finance and Administration at PASS Trust, she integrates strategic financial management with the intricacies of administrative leadership to ensure the organization remains agile and responsive to the evolving landscape of the agribusiness sector.

Her educational pursuits began at the University of Dar es Salaam, a renowned institution that not only imparted academic knowledge but also cultivated in her a spirit of inquiry and innovation. Over the course of her 17-year-long professional journey, she has had the privilege of associating with institutions that champion excellence.

During her 13-year-long association with CCBRT (Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania), she witnessed firsthand the transformative power of dedicated financial planning and execution. From overseeing accounts as the Chief Accountant to shaping financial strategies as the Head of Finance, her journey was accentuated by continuous learning, especially in areas of Tax Law and International Public Sector Accounting.

Prior to CCBRT, her roles at KPMG and NMB Bank Ltd. not only refined her auditing skills but also underscored the importance of stringent internal controls, ensuring that she approached financial statements with both precision and a holistic understanding. Her time at these institutions inculcated a strong professional ethic in me, reinforcing the significance of transparency and diligence in auditing. Moreover, the exposure to diverse financial environments honed her strategic thinking abilities, enabling her to anticipate challenges and devise proactive solutions. The blend of corporate and non-profit financial management in her career has granted her a unique perspective, one that appreciates the imperatives of both profitability and purpose.

Her commitment goes beyond mere numbers. It’s about harnessing financial strategies to drive meaningful impact, ensuring that administrative processes are seamless and efficient, and constantly evolving to meet the challenges of the present while anticipating those of the future.

67. Rita Mbeba

Country Director, Girl Effect

Tanzania

Rita Mbeba is a highly accomplished public health specialist with extensive experience in health programming, strategic leadership, and management. Armed with an MPH and MBA in Health, Leadership, and Management, Rita has honed her expertise in reproductive and child health services, as well as preventive services, over the course of her career.

Currently serving as the Country Director at Girl Effect Tanzania, Rita leads and oversees the country team and program unit. In this role, she manages the startup, design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of all projects, ensuring effective execution and impact.

Previously, Rita held the position of Programme Director at Girl Effect, where she played a pivotal role in shaping and driving the organization’s initiatives to empower and support girls in Tanzania.

Her professional journey also includes serving as the Senior Portfolio Technical Advisor for Adolescent and Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health (AYSRH) at Pathfinder International. In this capacity, Rita was responsible for overseeing all projects under the AYSRH portfolio, demonstrating her exceptional ability to manage and deliver results in complex and dynamic environments.

Prior to her role at Pathfinder International, Rita served as the Project Lead at Marie Stopes International, where she provided strategic oversight and portfolio management for a diverse range of donor-funded projects. Her responsibilities included ensuring compliance with financial, programmatic, and contractual requirements, as well as providing leadership on projects covering family planning, post-abortion care, gender-based violence, adolescent reproductive health, and cervical cancer screening.

Throughout her career, Rita has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving reproductive health outcomes and advocating for policies that positively impact communities. Her exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to advancing public health make her a valuable asset in any organization or project she undertakes.

68. Stella Keshubi

Head Legal and Company Secretary, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda

Uganda

Stella Keshubi is an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda and court subordinate, with over 10 years of experience in Banking, Corporate and Commercial law. She joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2017 as Country Legal Counsel and prior to that, worked in Dfcu Bank, Housing Finance Bank, and private legal practice.

She holds a Master’s in Business Administration with a specialisation in Strategic Planning, from Heriot-Watt University. She is also a member of the Uganda Law Society and East Africa Law Society.

69. Gloria Kahamba

Country Director, D-tree

Tanzania

Gloria Kahamba has over 13 years of career experience as a leader, mentor, public health specialist, and philanthropist. She passionately utilizes her talents, skills, and resources to bless individuals and positively impact communities.

With over 8 years of working at D-tree in Tanzania, her professional experience lies in designing, implementing, and overseeing innovative interventions that strengthen the primary healthcare system, resulting in positive health outcomes for individuals, communities, and ultimately the nation.

She is also enthusiastic about personal and professional development. She volunteers for various causes to contribute to the development of others, particularly teenagers and young adults, who not only need guidance on careers and income-generating activities but also holistic personal development, which is crucial for making informed life choices.

She holds a Master’s degree in Public Health (MPH), with a specialization in Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, a Certificate in Global Health from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Human Ecology from the College of the Atlantic in Maine, USA. Additionally, she has a Certificate in Leadership and continues to receive coaching in Executive Leadership. She is also a Mastercard Foundation Scholar Alumna, a member of the Africa Careers Network and a recipient of the top 25 Women in Management in Africa 2024 Award.

70. Rewa Udoji

Director, Chapel Hill Denham

Nigeria

Rewa Udoji is a seasoned finance professional with 14 years of experience across Western and African markets, specializing in generating tangible value for African investors. Her expertise in delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns to investors and shareholders led her to establish Cranstoun, a multi-million dollar Asset Management company in 2017.

In addition to her illustrious finance career, Rewa is a notable visual artist, acclaimed for her impactful body of work titled The Pantheon. Her artistic journey garnered recognition when she was invited by ReLe Gallery to participate in the ReLe Young Contemporaries 2017 programme. Over the past five years, Rewa’s art has graced prestigious galleries and institutions worldwide, including the Gallery of African Art (GAFRA) in London, the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) in New York, and the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town, among others.

Recently, Rewa was honored with the Top 25 Women in Management Africa 2024 award by Women In Management Africa (WIMA), a testament to her exceptional leadership and contributions to the field. Furthermore, six of her artworks were featured in Usher’s latest music video, “Ruin,” showcasing her talent and creativity on a global platform.

Additionally, Rewa was appointed as a coach and a finale judge for the IFC – International Finance Corporation, FSDH Merchant Bank, FSDH Group, and WEAV (Women’s Enterprise Acceleration Vehicle) Female Founder’s Growth Programme, spanning two months—an acknowledgment of her esteemed reputation and influence in both financial and creative domains.

71. Grace Wangeci

Country Manager, Smart Applications International Ltd, Tanzania

Grace Wangeci is a dynamic business leader celebrated for her transformative impact on workforces and her strategic prowess in driving organizational success. As an award-winning Top 25 Women in Management Africa 2024 recipient and CEO/MD Of the Year 2023 awardee on The Top 100 Executive List, Grace is recognized for her exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence.

With a proven track record of success, Grace has revolutionized workforces and rallied motivated teams behind winning strategies throughout her tenure. At Smart Applications, she presided over the establishment of three pivotal departments: Card processing, Customer enrollment, and Customer Experience, setting the stage for enhanced operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

During her tenure as Country Manager in Tanzania, Grace navigated challenging market conditions to successfully acquire and grow the business over the past nine years. Leveraging her adeptness in building strong customer relationships, she propelled the business forward, gaining traction and onboarding customers. Grace’s strategic vision was instrumental in developing workable strategies for the newly formed departments, which she then successfully implemented across multiple countries, including Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

In addition to her roles as a business leader, Grace is a Certified Professional Coach and a Health Warrior, embodying a holistic approach to leadership and personal development. Her dedication to driving positive change and empowering others underscores her commitment to excellence in every aspect of her career.

72. Nombulelo Guliwe

Chief Financial Officer, South African Tourism

South Africa

Nombulelo Guliwe is a pioneering figure in the South African tourism industry, currently serving as the chief financial officer of South African Tourism. She made history in 2019 as the first black female and youngest individual to hold the position of chief financial officer at SA Tourism.

With a background as a qualified chartered accountant and membership in the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Nombulelo brings a wealth of financial expertise to her leadership roles. Her career is marked by strategic financial management and innovative approaches to driving growth within the organization.

73. Mekdes Daba Feyssa

Minister, Federal Ministry of Health Ethiopia

Ethiopia

Mekdes Daba Feyssa is a Minister at the Federal Ministry of Health, Ethiopia. With more than ten years of experience in clinical practice and academics, she is a Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist and a public health specialist. She is the first female Family Planning and Reproductive Health subspecialist in Ethiopia.

She is the immediate past President and former Honorary Secretary of the Ethiopian Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Recipient of FIGO 2021 women’s award. She is also the former managing director of the Centre for International Reproductive Health Training (CIRHT), and served as a chair and member of the civil society advisory group of UN Women Ethiopia, the technical advisory group of WHO AFRO, country representative of ECSACOG, member of FIGO committee on REI, scientific committee and community of practice in RH.

74. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal

General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Nigeria

Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal is a passionate advocate for justice and inclusivity, particularly for persons with disabilities in Nigeria. With a law degree and certifications in alternate dispute resolution and human resource management, she has dedicated her career to legal practice and policy advocacy.

As the former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Persons with Disabilities, Adenike spearheaded initiatives to promote accessibility and equal opportunities. She founded the Amputees United Initiative, providing support and advocacy for amputees, and is also a certified emotional intelligence coach, empowering individuals to navigate life’s challenges. Adenike’s unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable society continues to inspire positive change in Nigeria and beyond.

75. Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku

Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria

Bunmi’s professional journey spans nearly 25 years, showcasing a remarkable trajectory from management consulting to pivotal roles in the industry. Her last position as Vice President, overseeing Visa’s Consulting and Analytics business in Sub-Saharan Africa, accentuates her extensive expertise in strategic growth and business transformation. Previously, as a Partner at Ernst & Young (EY), she spearheaded business consulting and played a pivotal role in driving strategy and infrastructure development through the EY Parthenon business.

Bunmi’s diverse and extensive experience across various sectors positions her as a dynamic leader poised to manage the affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

76. Rimini Makama

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at the Nigerian Communications Commission

Nigeria

Rimini is an internationally experienced senior executive known for her talent in building trusted advisor relationships with governments. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a commercially minded and politically astute leader. Her significant contributions to transformational shifts in Africa were recognized in 2014 when she was named in the Forbes 20 Youngest Power Women Under 40 in Africa list.

Makama’s career includes a significant tenure with Africa Practice as Communications Director for West Africa. In this role, she successfully translated the strategic communication needs of major corporations such as Uber, PayPal, CNN, Google SSA, Bloomberg LP, Sage VIP, Actis West Africa, and The African Union into effective solutions, collaborating closely with high-level government stakeholders. Her work in positioning Blackberry in Nigeria is particularly noteworthy. Prior to African practice she was Principal Legal Assistant, Office of Legal Affairs – International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in Lyon, France.

Currently, Makama serves as the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at the Nigerian Communications Commission.

77. Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin

Partner, McKinsey & Company

Nigeria

Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin is a Partner and co-leader of McKinsey’s Payments Practice for the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMA) regions, where she spearheads initiatives to develop and scale innovative products and services for leading financial services institutions and fintechs. Renowned as a thought leader in financial-services innovation, Topsy has co-authored reports focused on unlocking the potential of digital financial services in Africa.

With over 20 years of global experience, Topsy is recognized as a transformation expert, having worked extensively with financial institutions, regulators, and investors across Africa to develop ambitious growth programs and execute large-scale transformations. Before rejoining McKinsey, Topsy held various executive roles at a leading financial-services provider, where she notably ran an international banking business across nine countries, designed and implemented corporate transformation programs, and managed extensive operations networks.

Topsy’s impactful contributions extend beyond her professional endeavors. She served as the pioneer Head of the Central Bank’s shared services department, leading the successful design and implementation of Nigeria’s transformative payments program, known as “cashless Lagos.”

Educationally, Topsy holds a Master of Science degree in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford University. She is also actively involved in empowering high-impact entrepreneurs for business growth as a member of the Advisory Board for Endeavor.

Passionate about digital innovation and empowering young Africans, Topsy believes in the transformative power of technology to accelerate economic development, achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and transform African economies. Through her work and advocacy, she shares compelling insights, ideas, and principles aimed at equipping young Africans to rise, find expression, and thrive in the digital age.

78. Dr. Josephine Wapakabulo

Chief Executive Officer, Downforce Technologies

Uganda

Dr. Josephine Wapakabulo is an accomplished CEO and award-winning innovator, bringing over 20 years of corporate, entrepreneurial, and board experience to Downforce Technologies.

Before joining Downforce Technologies, she served as the first CEO of Uganda’s National Oil Company, spearheading the organisation’s growth to a 90-person team. Her experience also includes founding TIG Africa, a consultancy firm designed to help investors and entrepreneurs launch and build companies that foster sustainable development across Africa, and serving as Quality Executive and Chief of Quality and Continuous Improvement for Rolls-Royce.

Josephine is an electrical engineer with a PhD in data standards and an executive MBA from INSEAD. She is currently an Advisory Board Member of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum and was previously a Teaching Fellow at the University of Western Australia.

She was the winner three years in a row of the best National Oil Company (NOC) presentation at the yearly Africa Oil and Gas Forum, and won the Rolls-Royce Research and Development Director’s 2007 Team Creativity Award for Technical Innovation.

Josephine is passionate about big data and technology’s potential to foster sustainable development through nature-based solutions, while still creating positive returns for stakeholders and landowners.

79. Adefunke Adeyemi

Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission AFCAC

Nigeria

Funke is a lawyer and aviation expert. She is currently the Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC/CAFAC), the specialized agency of the African Union on aviation matters. She was formerly the Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations, Africa for the International Air Transport Association (IATA), advocating for the overall sustainability and growth of the aviation industry in the region and the intermediary between airlines, the wider aviation community and the general public. She conceptualized and is responsible for an ongoing campaign to promote Africa’s socio-economic prospects through enhanced air connectivity across the continent.

She obtained her Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Commercial Law from University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, read Law at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, both with high honors and qualified as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Nigerian Supreme Court in 1999. She recently completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Nanyang Business School, NTU, Singapore, during which she simultaneously completed a collaborative Advanced Management Program in Aviation, Leadership and Innovation between the Nanyang Business School, Berkeley Haas School of Business, University of California and the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

She has held several positions of responsibility through her education and career, and has positively led or contributed to many key industry or social initiatives, including initiating an industry advisory group to accelerate the growth of aviation in Africa, being a focal point for the Oxford and Cambridge Alumni Association for over 10 years, co-founding the Law Ladies Society in University of Lagos, and co-founding a charity that provided health care and supplies for the disabled elderly, indigent children and fertility treatment to women in need, to highlight a few.

Funke is also the founder of a business and legal advisory service, Africa Advocacy (Consulting) Services, a pan-African one-stop shop for Advocacy and Implementation across specific sectors outside of aviation.

80. Inyang Etim

Head Retail Compliance

Access Bank Plc

Nigeria

Inyang is a Business Executive with over 25 years of progressive experience in the Banking industry, with expertise in Operations, Regulatory and compliance management, and Administration. A significant part of her experience has been spent successfully implementing large-scale TurnKey projects worth millions of dollars, and optimizing business processes/resources, to deliver value and meet the business needs of stakeholders.

Her career has spanned across organizational levels driving key administrative frameworks, working with executive management, and decision-makers, guiding them across a variety of administrative processes and standards, implementing result-based methodologies which enabled them to make sound business decisions, and maintain sustainable businesses.

As the Head of Retail Compliance at Access bank (A leading Bank in West Africa), Inyang is responsible for establishing standards and implementing procedures to ensure that the compliance programs throughout the organization are effective and efficient while leading multi-disciplined and multi-cultured teams to work in compliance with contractual obligations and company policies.

As a dynamic leader, she utilizes her deep experience to implement business transformation solutions and business strategies with a focus on optimizing business processes and resources to deliver commercial success and growth. She is a highly inclusive leader with a mentor-type style well versed in balancing corporate and employee needs to drive organizational and young professional excellence.

As the head of administration services in 2013, Inyang drove the bank to profitability by adequately integrating people and pioneering policies, processes, and systems in the bank. She also minimized supply chain expenses by implementing strategies that drove business turnaround obtaining a commendation from Executive Management on cost optimization of the bank’s supply chain.

81. Bukola Ayinla

Director, Technical Support, Lagos State Government

Nigeria

Bukola is a seasoned director, licensed medical doctor and a global health professional with over two decade hands on experience identifying gaps and proffering solutions for improved service delivery to top organizations, providing strategic business insight to different agencies, coordinating multi-sectoral collaborations and engaging in program development and execution with a proven ability to deliver results.

Leveraging her prowess in Project Management, Healthcare Financing, Strategic Planning, Program Development, Regulatory Management, Policy Development and Implementation, she has spearheaded and managed numerous public health initiatives, composite health programs, built and nurtured cross functional teams towards developing different operational guidelines/strategic roadmaps, whilst managing stakeholder partnerships effectively.

Bukola is a medical doctor that has practiced in both the public and private sector, clinical and regulatory settings with trainings in health financing, healthcare quality improvement, business development, research methods and skills. As the pioneer Director of Technical Support for the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Lagos Nigeria, she leads a team delivering transformational organizational change through the use of data, multi-stakeholders partnership and Strategic planning.

A key achievement in Bukola’s career includes the development of the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme which resulted in insurance coverage for all civil servants in Lagos State with a potential for improving access to healthcare services for the large informal sector. Other achievements are the development and presentation of a strategic 4-year roadmap for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to the State Executive Council leading to the approval of several programs and projects for the Agency including a multi-billion-naira project, and the development of a five-year strategic plan for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency

Bukola holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), a Postgraduate Cert. in Research Methods and Skills both from the Maastricht School of Management Netherlands, a Postgraduate Certificate in Health Economics from University of Aberdeen United Kingdom, and an MBA from Lagos Business School.

82. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe

Deputy Inspector General, Government of Uganda

Uganda

Anne Twino mugisha Muhairwe is currently the Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG) of Uganda an independent institution of government whose responsibility is the elimination of corruption, abuse of authority and of public office. She is also President of Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity (UCLF) an association of Christian legal professionals working in different facets of the justice law and order sector. She is the first female president of the fraternity whose membership is dedicated to promoting access to justice and respect for human dignity through speaking up, fellowship, mentorship and defending the rights of the vulnerable.

In her role as president of UCLF coupled with her fervor for mentoring the upcoming generation, she spearheaded the inaugural youth convention on skills, values, ethics, and integrity involving over 5000 young people. She has helped to provide leadership that has seen the fraternity continue to thrive in its provision of Pro Bono services, legal education, and advocacy across various regions of Uganda.

Prior to her current posting as DIGG, Anne served as a Principal Legal Officer in the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs. During her tenure in that role, she was able to merge her professional and leadership skills together with her passion for helping the disadvantaged into spearheading the establishment of the Veterans Legal Aid Clinic that would help provide pro bono services to military veterans and their dependents to transition seamlessly into civilian life. With her extensive training and involvement in regional and international Human Rights and Peace Keeping endeavors, she notably helped in the coordination of the United Nation’s Women Project on enhancing gender equality and supporting women’s involvement in peace building. She has served as a prosecutor in the military General Court Martial, where she successfully prosecuted various cases related to human rights violations.

Anne has also been involved in the field of academia as an Adjunct Instructor in the areas of Policy, Planning and Peace Keeping and was able to share her expertise and experience in these fields in her lectures delivered at the Rwanda Peace Academy, Kimaka Junior Staff College, Uganda and the Amani Peace support Institute, Kenya.

83. Abiola Bawuah

ED/CEO, UBA Africa

Ghana

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah is currently the Regional Chief Executive Officer, West Africa for UBA, overseeing the Bank’s operation in Nine West African Countries, she joined United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited (UBA) as Deputy Managing Director in 2013, in less than a year she was elevated to MD/CEO, with two firsts: being the first indigenous CEO of a Pan African Bank and the first female CEO to take the helm. She was later promoted to Regional Chief Executive Officer of UBA West Africa 1, and later to her current position which she holds until now. Prior to that, she worked in Standard Charted Bank, Cal Bank and Strategic African Securities. In 2012, she was made Executive Director at Zenith Bank Ghana; having previously held positions of General Manager, Marketing and Group Head, Retail Banking.

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah has enormous experience in retail banking and marketing. She holds a BSc in Actuarial Science from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, an LLB with honours from the University of London, a diploma in Marketing from GIMPA and an EMBA (Finance) from the University of Ghana and also has numerous leadership qualifications from Harvard Business School, Columbia, University of New York, INSEAD and Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Switzerland.

Under her able leadership at the United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd., She grew the branch network from 25 branches in 2013 to 28 fully networked branches. Again, under her guidance, the organization planted several ATMs from the already 37 in 2013 to over 60 Visa, Verve and Mastercard enabled ATMs spread across Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Tarkwa and Aflao.

In 2015, as the MD/CEO of UBA Ghana, she was adjudged the overall Banking and Finance Female Personality of the Year 2014 at an awards ceremony organized by the National Women in Finance Magazine (NWIF) held at the International Conference Centre in Accra. The awards ceremony also saw her being awarded Female Banker of the year; while UBA’s Innovative Female tailor-made product for discerning Women, RUBY, was adjudged the Product of the year.

At the 2016 Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana Awards, she was adjudged the “CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year” and subsequently went on to win the “Finance Personality of the Year Award” at the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards barely two months after. Mrs. Bawuah is on the Woman Rising inspiring list of Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana.

84. Faith Edigold Musimenta

Senior Petroleum Economic and Financial Analyst, Petroleum Authority of Uganda

Uganda

Faith is currently a Senior Petroleum Economist and Financial Analyst at the PAU, where she has developed oil and gas financial models for projects worth over $10Bn. These models have played a role in developing commercial government negotiation strategies, guiding informed decisions, and evaluating the viability of oil and gas projects.

She started her career at CitiBank, Diamond Trust Bank, and DFCU Bank which offered her the opportunity to explore her skillset in investment analysis. During her banking experiences, she was exposed to the energy industry including oil and gas.

One of Faith’s passion projects is to create an impact through education. She believes that true national transformation entails nurturing its human capital as well. Beyond her role at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, she has guided over 3,000 individuals across Africa and beyond in the development of career paths and the pursuit of scholarships including the AEC’s Education Fund Scholarship Program. Through these efforts, she has actively contributed to individual education and, by extension, the enrichment of communities.

85. Mudrakat Alabi

Head of Sustainability & ESG Unit, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)

Nigeria

Mudrakat is a result-oriented social impact & sustainability professional with a solid legal background, who provides broad-based experiences in program development and implementation, humanitarian projects, leadership, and mobilizing environmental advocacy coalitions.

Her work targets effective corporate social responsibility, ESG, and complex sustainability issues in the private and public sectors. She possesses extensive experience driving strategy, building innovative partnerships, and leading teams to improve impact in these sectors.

She is dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She has designed, led and implemented successful programs across over 10 SDG goals not limited to, gender equity in Northern & Southern Nigeria.

She sits on and moderates panels, roundtable discussions as well as television and social media programmes to address many woman-centric topics including the impact of gender equality on the sustainable development of communities at the Women for Women Conference put together by AGS Tribe, ElectHer and African Women On Board Network; an engagement on opportunities for women with Mrs Claudine Lepage, French Senator and also the Vice President of the Delegation for the Rights of Women and Equal Opportunities at the French Consulate; and a panel discussion at the 2019 Fela Kuti International Conference On African Homelands And Social Theory at the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos, Nigeria specifically addressing Decolonization of Gender-Based Violence: What Africa must Unlearn, Learn & Relearn.

In 2023, Mudrakat was recognized as one of the Top 100 Women in Sustainable Development and one of the Top 50 African Women in Development in 2022.

She is also a mental health advocate and addresses pregnant women and new mothers on postpartum depression.

86. Weyinmi Eribo,

Director General, Women Chamber of Commerce

Nigeria

Weyinmi stands as a beacon of leadership, boasting nearly 15 years of dynamic experience across a spectrum of industries including oil and gas, extractives, impact investing, international development, financial inclusion, agribusiness, and entrepreneurship. Her journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and her relentless pursuit of gender equality and economic empowerment.

With certifications as a lead auditor and business development service provider, Weyinmi has honed her skills in strategy development, operations management, and policy formulation. Her ability to forge strategic partnerships has been instrumental in driving enterprise growth, while her passion for advancing women’s economic inclusion has been a guiding force throughout her career.

Her educational background reflects her dedication to continuous learning and growth, with ongoing studies towards a master’s degree in International Business from SOAS, University of London, and a diverse array of certifications from renowned institutions such as HarvardX, Lagos Business School, and the European School of Leadership.

As an Acumen West Africa Fellow, StartingBloc Social Innovation Fellow, and Regional Chair for West Africa Alumni, Weyinmi is recognized for her leadership and innovation. Her accolades as a World Bank Scholar, Orange Knowledge Program Scholar, and Cherie Blair Foundation Alumni underscore her commitment to driving positive change on a global scale.

Most recently, Weyinmi’s contributions were celebrated by Empower Africa, where she was recognized as one of the 40 exceptional women driving positive change across the continent.

87. Wofai Samuel

Acting Director-General; Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce

Nigeria

Wofai Samuel, profiled on Forbes Africa as “Shaping the Future of the Continent,” is an accomplished International Communications professional. With extensive experience garnered from senior positions in Private International Relations Services spanning Africa and the United States of America, she has demonstrated exceptional skills in managing both people and projects.

Currently serving as the Acting Director-General of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Samuel’s journey with the Chamber began in 2022 when she assumed the role of Director of Communications, Government Relations & Advocacy. Prior to this, she held the position of Director of Communications and External Affairs at the U.K.-Liberia Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the British Chamber of Commerce based in London. Additionally, her career highlights include serving as the Editor of Africa Energy & Infrastructure Magazine and as the Head of Oil and Gas at Foreign Investment Network (UK).

88. Joy Adaze Aguele- Kalu

Honourable Commissioner for Finance and Member of Council, Edo State Civil Service Commission

Nigeria

Joy Adaze Aguele- Kalu, is a chartered accountant and investment banker with 22 years of international transformational leadership experience spanning private and public sectors. Given her extensive background, the tentacles of her expertise cover capital market development, finance, ESG and climate change aligned debt capital finance for renewable energy, infrastructure development and housing development. Her experience also covers stakeholder management, asset management, policy evaluation and impact reports, government & regulatory relations, strategy and business development.

Joy is a two-time Presidential appointee and a seasoned technocrat. She was the Head of External Relations at FMDQ Holdings Plc., overseeing Group Sales, Economic Development Alliances and the Government Policy & Regulatory Divisions. She was the former Executive Director, Asset Management at the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company, prior to that she was the Executive Director, Housing Finance, Accounts and Corporate Services at the Federal Housing Authority and she was also the Chief Marketing Officer and Deputy Head, Institutional Sales at BGL PLC.

She is a founding member of the Nigerian Advisory Committee for ACCA (NAC), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the former Chapter Chairperson, a member of the Institute of Directors, and an MBA Ambassador at the Imperial College London Business School.

89. Dr. Cherry Eromosele

Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch Group

Nigeria

Cherry Eromosele is a distinguished marketing leader renowned for her exceptional achievements and innovative strategies in driving brand growth and market success. With a decorated career spanning over 25 years, Cherry has earned numerous accolades, including being named ‘Marketing Personality of the Year’ in Nigeria by Marketing Edge in 2015 and recognized as one of the ‘Top 50 Female Marketing Professionals in Nigeria’ in May 2020.

Throughout her illustrious career, Cherry has held key leadership positions in renowned organizations such as Diageo/Guinness, MTN, Glaxo Smithkline (GSK), and Interswitch. Her expertise lies in building and leading dynamic marketing teams across diverse sectors, including beverages, consumer goods, telecommunications, and technology.

As a visionary C-Level Marketing Leader, Cherry has consistently delivered outstanding results, surpassing revenue growth and brand performance targets. Her strategic approach encompasses a wide range of marketing capabilities, including product marketing, customer acquisition, go-to-market strategies, digital marketing, and sales enablement.

Currently serving as the Group Marketing and Communications leader at Interswitch, Cherry is responsible for driving the marketing strategy and brand management efforts for the company’s extensive portfolio. This includes overseeing marketing initiatives for flagship brands such as Verve and Quickteller, as well as corporate communications and corporate social responsibility programs.

Cherry’s commitment to excellence is underscored by her continuous pursuit of knowledge and professional development. She holds an honors degree in Biological Sciences Education from the University of Benin and has participated in executive programs at prestigious institutions such as Cranfield School of Management, Columbia Business School, Wharton Business School, Kellogg Business School, and the University of Oxford.

As a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Cherry Eromosele exemplifies dedication, innovation, and leadership in the marketing industry, driving impactful change and shaping the future of brands in Africa and beyond.

90. ADIA SOWHO

Chief Marketing Officer, MTN

Nigeria

Adia Sowho, who has established a reputation as a problem solver in Nigeria’s commercial, tech, and media sectors, is the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria. She has successfully designed, built and scaled tech-driven platform companies in emerging markets, delivering +$100M businesses.

She was the VP of Growth and Managing Director in Nigeria for Migo (formerly Mines.io), a machine learning-powered digital instant credit platform. Prior to that, she was the Director of Digital Business at 9mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria), where she was responsible for partnering with startups to deliver mobile content, advertising, and financial and API services.

Having worked in the fields of technology, financial services, and mobile content development, her current goals are to encourage more young women to pursue careers in technology and to change the tech culture in Nigeria.

91. Nwando Okonkwo Ajene

Communications Consultant, Catalyst 2030

Nigeria

Nwando Okonkwo Ajene is a business and communications expert with nearly two decades of experience in business management and marketing communications. She has a track record of launching successful media and engagement campaigns across multiple sectors, including technology, finance, health and nutrition, the environment, and social innovation. She has led transformative campaigns for brands and organisations worldwide.

Matching her passion for nutrition, youth, and gender, she has most recently served as the Category and Marketing Manager at Nestle, Global Communications Facilitator at Catalyst 2030, and the Head of Communications at the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Nwando is committed to delivering sustainable and efficient solutions to societal challenges through collective action and stakeholder engagement. Nwando has significant experience designing social initiatives to achieve the UN SDGs in the local and global communities A pragmatic Thought Leader, she contributes to the training and capacity building of young entrepreneurs and marketers; serves as a mentor in multiple youth programs as the founder of Career talks; and has been instrumental in developing several start-ups, serving as a strategic advisor. She is a valued Board Member of several national and regional organisations.

Nwando was recently appointed as a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing (NIMN). She currently serves as the Vice President of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) and is an advisory board member and active volunteer of the Lagos Food Bank.

92. Osato Evbuomwan

Marketing Manager, Int’l Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Diageo

Nigeria

Osato Evbuomwan is a seasoned marketing leader with 13+ years of experience in building and growing brands across diverse African markets. Throughout her career, she has established a remarkable track record of delivering profitable and sustainable brand growth, showcasing expertise in consumer behavior, strategic execution, and team leadership. Collaborating with global, regional, and local marketing teams, she has played a pivotal role in developing locally relevant competitive strategies for globally renowned brands, while identifying growth opportunities in various markets.

Her leadership in brand marketing and portfolio development has led to significant sales growth and profitability improvements on the brands that she leads. Notable accomplishments include revitalizing core brands, launching new products, and expanding brand portfolios into complementary categories, including successful product launches addressing affordability gaps in key markets like Kenya and Nigeria. Her innovative approach to consumer marketing and her demonstration of strategic vision underscore her ability to deliver tangible results.

Beyond her professional achievements, Osato is passionate about developing people and enabling young professionals to excel in both their professional and personal lives. She actively participates in mentoring programs such as The Comms Mentoring Program and more recently, the Aimone Marketing Mentorship program where she leverages her wealth of experience to provide guidance and support to young and aspiring marketers. An avid reader and writer, she shares her insights on various professional and personal development topics and platforms, displaying her commitment to continuous learning and growth.

93. Gbemisola Abudu

NBA Africa Vice President & Country Head, NBA Nigeria, National Basketball Association (NBA)

Nigeria

Gbemisola Abudu is an accomplished business leader, luxury marketing expert, and social activist with 17 years of experience developing businesses, brands, and human capital in Nigeria, the Middle East, and the U.S.

She is the NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, where she is responsible for leading the league’s basketball and business development initiatives in Nigeria, including grassroots programming for youth, elite player development, relationships with current and prospective marketing, media, and merchandise partners, and social responsibility efforts that improve the lives of youth and families in Nigeria.

She launched the NBA meets Culture platform, where culture is integrated into the positioning of the NBA in Nigeria. She was instrumental in the planning and execution of the 2023 NBA All-Star Afrobeats-themed halftime show. In 2022, she was recognized by Sports Illustrated as one of the 100 Most Influential Black Women in Sports in the World and was recently listed as one of ISPO’s 30 Female Changemakers Shaping the Future of Sports

Abudu previously served as Founder and Managing Partner at BMGA Enterprise Limited (BMGA), an educational technology finishing school in Nigeria that provides social and marketing intelligence to increase the productivity of people and organizations. She also founded the BMGA Foundation (where she serves as a non-executive board member), an NGO dedicated to fostering gender equity in the business environment in Africa

94. Toyin Bashir

Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo

Nigeria

An accomplished and multi-dimensional lawyer, Toyin, one of the 15 partners at Banwo & Ighodalo, has over two (2) decades of extensive expertise, which span several core areas of commercial law practice and public sector practice including business entry & advisory, corporate investments and divestments, employment law, real estate law, restructuring and insolvency, immigration law, legislative drafting & advisory, public policy & government affairs; which she has applied across a broad range of sectors.

Toyin played a pivotal role in the review and passage of Companies & Allied Matters Act of 2020 and led in the passage of the Business Facilitation Act of 2022 (BFA) – the first Omnibus Business Law which institutionalised the provisions of the Executive Order 01 of 2017 on transparency and efficiency in the Federal Civil Service and amended about 21 different business laws with a view to removing bottlenecks to doing business in Nigeria.

In addition to her work, Toyin is passionate about girl/women empowerment in governance, health and entrepreneurship; and in furtherance of her passion in this area recently established “We Support Her”, a non-profit organisation dedicated towards advocating for more positions for women in governance, better health enlightenment & access for women as well as improving opportunities for women to start or upscale their small businesses through access to skills and finance.

Toyin provides pro bono legal advisory services to entrepreneurs on the platform of the Fate School. She also acts as a mentor on the platform of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), is member of the advocacy committee of the Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ), a member of the Institute for African Women in Law (IAWL) as well as a community member of Shee-o, an organisation set up to support its women members through life.

95. Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappa

Snr Brand Manager. Scotch & International Premium Spirits, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo)

Ghana

With over a decade’s experience in Digital, Influencer Marketing, and Brand Management, Abena Chrappah leads all International Premium Spirits and Reserve brands of Guinness Ghana. She has steered the delivery of creative brand and digital solutions to a wide berth of brands in and out of Ghana.

Having worked in different capacities – Media Planning and Buying, Marketing Strategy and New Business, Digital Marketing, PR and Events, for both local and global brands, Abena can be classified as a Digital-first Integrated Marketing Professional.

Abena is noted for being the winner, Marketing Department for the first ever I&D awards 2024, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Runner Up, Committed Through Courage, in the first ever global I&D Awards by Diageo. She is also noted for leading the e-Commerce strategy for Guinness Ghana delivering over 100% growth year on year across portfolio of drinks

She also led the digital strategy that scripted the launch of Forbes8 and Ghanaians Against Child Abuse by UNICEF in Ghana.

Abena has been speaking and building women from as young as 15years, to build their personal brands to become women of impact. She is a product of KNUST and a CIM-UK Fellow.

96. Sotonye Apiafi

Assurance Coordinator, Shell Energy

Nigeria

Sotonye is a Business Operations Excellence professional with over ten years of experience driving large-scale business improvement processes and optimizing business processes/resources to deliver commercial success and build CI capability across organizations.

Her key areas of expertise as a project manager & operations Excellence professional include hands-on experience in strategy development, Change Management, Program Implementation, LEAN/ Continuous Improvement (CI), Monitoring, and evaluation which includes planning risk based Assurance Activities/audits in line with organizational priorities, support the team in identifying SMART actions to sustainably address the root cause of findings from audits and ensure learnings from incidents/audit are shared across the organisation.

Sotonye is also experienced in developing relationships with stakeholders at all levels and navigating complex, multi-stakeholder negotiations to achieve business goals while excelling at developing and implementing robust controls and complex improvement projects that ensure the organization has sustainable and cost-effective procedures and processes.

When she is not helping organizations improve their operations in a variety of ways, she can be found mentoring young women and improving their confidence as much as possible; her interests also include volunteering and supporting the work of organizations that drive the conversations aimed at preserving Mother Earth. She is a justice/DEI Ambassador, and also leads conversations for the betterment of the girl child and women.

97. Ibironke Akinmade

Group Head, Health Finance Group, Sterling Bank Plc

Nigeria

Ibironke is a strategic Finance and Business Leader with over two decades of expertise in institutional, commercial, retail, and development finance. Her expertise stems from her background as a financial services consultant, a development finance expert, and a strategic advisor in business finance. Having led bank branches, departments, regions, and high-performance teams, she has contributed to significant bottom-line growth in Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

She specializes in supporting business growth and expansion through digitization, public and private investment, partnerships, and financing in the education and health sectors. Currently, as the Group Head of Health Sector Finance for Sterling Bank, she leads a team of health finance experts across Nigeria to deliver a value proposition in the health sector as a bank. As part of her work in the bank, she led development finance projects in communities and supported efforts to create sustainable solutions to the health access gap in underserved localities, resulting in increased impact for the health sector and leading to the bank being awarded as the ‘outstanding healthcare financial institution’.

Ibironke led a pioneering initiative to introduce health insurance and collections systems across some secondary hospitals and schools in Nigeria, ensuring broader accessibility to healthcare services. She also spearheaded the deployment of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) across secondary hospitals in Ekiti State, enabling streamlined patient data management and facilitating better healthcare delivery. She orchestrated the successful handling of COVID-19 vaccination initiatives in Lagos, contributing significantly to public health efforts.

In addition to her contributions to the health sector, Ibironke has also led teams in the Education Sector, building strong relationships with industry professionals and relevant stakeholders in the education community. She launched the “Succeeding at School Ownership” initiative, which assisted in onboarding several high-end schools into Sterling Bank and facilitated some school transitions to clean energy alternatives by offering renewable energy partnerships with the schools. She collaborated with the Lagos State Ministry of Education to launch the roundtable conference and a strategic roadmap to position the Bank as a policy influencer in the state. She also scaled up the financial literacy initiative by training over 30,000 school children across Nigeria.

Ibironke signed formidable partnerships with the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria and the National Association of Private Schools to form partnerships, making Sterling Bank a major stakeholder in the Education sector. She launched and distributed over 10,000 copies of “My Little Money Book” to improve learning outcomes in financial literacy across schools in Nigeria. She also revamped and introduced new product offerings that provided affordable financing to over 5,000 schools across Nigeria. Additionally, she initiated the Sterling Online Business Academy, an online training program for school owners and other members of the education community.

She is very much people-centered in her leadership approach and believes that organizational transformation begins with people. Ibironke holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Lagos and is a Professional Health Management Program Alumni of the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University. She is keen on transforming the Nigerian Health Sector, impacting lives through better healthcare access, and strengthening the economy through enhanced investments in health.

98. Clare Akamanzi

CEO, NBA Africa

Rwanda

Clare Akamanzi, currently the CEO of NBA Africa, leads the NBA’s initiatives for business and basketball development across the continent. With a background in International Trade and Investment Law, she’s dedicated to fostering growth, talent, and problem-solving.

Prior to her current role, she served as CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and played key roles in strategy and policy for President Paul Kagame. Clare’s leadership transformed the RDB into a prominent economic development and tourism agency, spearheading reforms that significantly improved Rwanda’s global ranking and attracted substantial investments.

She also orchestrated innovative partnerships with prominent sports and media organizations. During her tenure, RDB achieved financial integrity and significant tourism growth post-COVID pandemic.

Clare’s extensive experience includes serving on various boards and receiving numerous accolades, including recognition from the World Economic Forum and Forbes. She holds degrees from Harvard Kennedy School, University of Pretoria, and Makerere University.

99 . Hadiza Bala Usman

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination

Nigeria

Hadiza Bala Usman, the first female Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in its 63-year history, holds a Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc.) in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a postgraduate degree in Development Studies from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

Before her historic appointment at NPA, she served in prominent positions including the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and as Assistant to the Minister on project implementation for the Federal Capital Territory Administration. Her impactful contributions led to her appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, making her the first female to hold such a position in that region.

Recognized for her achievements, Bala Usman has received numerous awards in governance, girl child education, and women’s emancipation. Currently, she serves as the Vice President (African Region) for the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) and is leading an ambitious 25-year port development plan to position NPA for the future of the global maritime industry.

Currently, she is the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination.

100. Oreoluwa Atinmo

Marketing Director, GBFoods’ Nigerian operation,

Nigeria

Oreoluwa Atinmo is currently the Marketing Director for GBFoods’ Nigerian operation, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise. Prior to assuming this pivotal role, Atinmo excelled as the Regional Category Manager for the taste enhancers’ category at GBFoods Africa. In this capacity, she played a crucial role in shaping the strategic vision, growth, and profitability of the category across 24 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, West Africa, Central East Africa, Algeria, and Madagascar.

Atinmo is widely recognized for her adeptness in launching sustainable innovations, propelling brand and category growth, and optimizing operational excellence. Her professional journey has traversed diverse industries and esteemed companies, including Shell Nigeria, Heineken, and GBFoods Africa.

Of particular note, Atinmo made history as the first Female Engineer at Heineken Nigeria, where she spearheaded Automation projects and managed automated systems before transitioning into commercial marketing roles. This transition was a strategic alignment with her long-term vision of global leadership and further underscores her versatility and drive.

Educationally, Atinmo holds a BEng in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Nottingham and obtained her master’s degree from Imperial College University, London. Recently, she completed a Global Executive MBA at IE Business School, enhancing her leadership capabilities and readiness for navigating the complexities of today’s global business landscape