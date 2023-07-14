Amid efforts to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has commissioned 100 motorcycles and ten mail trucks to crash the logistics delivery price for Nigerians.

Postmaster General of the federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Adeyemi Adepoju, said the equipment would help in reducing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The removal of fuel subsidy on premium motor spirit by President Bola Tinubu has come with its own challenges with motorists now having to buy fuel at a higher price and commuters having to pay more.

Over the past eight years, Nigeria’s overall revenue has been constrained by challenges including: some years of low crude oil prices, high subsidy costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently oil theft that has limited output.

The federal government is now free of the N400 billion it would have sourced every month on subsidy.

These monies will be channeled into other projects and sectors of the economy that will increase the country’s GDP and global economic rating.

As a way of cushioning the impact of fuel subsidy removal, NIPOST has unveiled 100 motorcycles and 10 mail delivery trucks

This is to provide effective and efficient mail delivery at affordable costs, to mitigate the challenges associated with logistics.

This is part of federal government efforts to encourage small businesses whose survival depend on transportation of their goods to local and international locations in order to fulfill their value and supply chain and stay connected to their customers.

The president had after meeting, with oil marketers, directed the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to device an approach and begin the process of working on interventions to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

N500billion has been earmarked for the poorest of the poor where Nigerians will be given N8,000 a month for a period of 6 months.