Four persons have reportedly died in a fatal autocrash along Ilorin-Bode Saadu highway in Moro local government area of Kwara state on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident involved two trucks.

It was gathered that the crash was as a result of wrongful overtaking and it resulted into inferno.

According to the Kwara state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a total of 10 persons were involved in the crash with five persons sustaining varying degrees of injury while four others lost their lives.

According to the FRSC sector commander, Stephen Dawulung, “preliminary investigations revealed that one of the trucks, carrying fertilizer and eight passengers, wrongfully overtook another vehicle without adequate view of the road ahead and in a bid to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck, lost control and swerved to the side, thereby colliding with another truck carrying tomatoes”.

The injured five have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.