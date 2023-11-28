The Police in Kebbi state have confirmed the dead of eleven passengers following a fatal motor accident along Mayama-Kojo road in Kebbi state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Nafiu Abubakar in a statement revealed that the accident involved a DAF Trailer with REG. NO. SKK837X driven by a yet to be identified driver.

He said the trailer is conveying passengers,bags of onions, bags of beans and six (6) motorcycles travelling from Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State to Niger State before the unfortunate accident in Kebbi state.

He said the driver lost control of the vehicle as the truck head suddenly severed from the body.Consequently the truck head alone,swerved into the bush.As a result, Sixty Five (65) passengers, all males from Sokoto State, including the driver sustained various degrees of serious injuries.

According to him, the victims were rushed to Koko General Hospital, where a medical Doctor confirmed Eleven of the passengers dead, while the remaining victims are currently responding to treatment.