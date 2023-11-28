The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, is amplifying his rural development initiatives in the state.

He launched a state-of-the-art vocational training center and inaugurating key infrastructure projects in Igabi local government area.

Following his court of appeal victory, Kaduna Governor Uba Sani pledged to escalate his rural revitalization efforts.

Advertisement

He led prominent figures to Igabi local government area, initiating the construction of the State Vocational and Technology Skill Acquisition City.

Upon completion, the City aims to train and certify 400 individuals quarterly and 1,600 annually across 19 diverse vocations.

Governor Sani assured residents of the state that this initiative will benreplicated throughout the state’s three senatorial districts, and it is projected to elevate human development from 23% to 46% by 2030.

Additionally, the governor inaugurated the construction of a 10.2km feeder road (Dan-Makwarwa – Hunkuyi) and officially reopened the renovated Kudan township Stadium.

Advertisement

Igabi will also witness improvements through a Rural Electrification Project, encompassing solar-powered streetlights, new transformer installations, and upgraded power supply lines.

Governor Uba Sani assured that in the coming days, there will be further rural revitalization endeavors, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all regions.