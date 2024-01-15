Governor Uba Sani, on Monday visited wounded troops undergoing treatment at both the Nigerian Airforce Base Hospital and the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Also as part of the government’s commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Governor contributed wheelchairs, blankets, and essential medical equipment to enhance the medical care provided at these crucial facilities.

Earlier, Governor Sani led a delegation from the Kaduna state government to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who have made sacrifices to protect the sovereign and territorial integrity of the nation.

He reinforced the government’s commitment to supporting those who put their lives on the line for the nation.