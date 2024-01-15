An Unprecedented crowd has trooped out to the streets to give a rousing welcome back home, to the incumbent governor of Zamfara state Dauda Lawal after Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

The huge crowd converge on Kwatarkwashi town eargarly awaiting the arrival of whom they described as “The Rescue Governor”

Mr. Lawal and his entourage are expected to come to the state by road through Kaduna & Katsina states rather than taking a flight through Sokoto as it use to be.

This is to show his appreciation to Zamfara residents for believing in him.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court upheld Lawal’s election victory, having set aside the verdict of the Court of Appeal which ordered for a rerun election in Three local councils, Maradun, Bukuyyum and Birnin Magaji.

Advertisement

As at the time of filling this report, Governor Lawal’s convoy is expected to arrive Kwatarkwashi and movee straight to Gusau the state capital alongside the crowd where he will address the people later in the day.

Governor Dauda Lawal was among the state Governors whom the Supreme Court affirmed their election’s victory last Friday in Abuja.