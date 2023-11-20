Residents of Zamfara state especially political associates, party faithful and supporters of Governor Dauda Lawal welcome him back to the state in grand style.

The welcome home is to show their unreserved love and Loyalty to the PDP’s Government in Zamfara.

Dr. Dauda Lawal was received by the mammoth crowd in Kwatarkwashi area in Bungudu local government area.

Kwatarkwashi is about ten kilometers from Gusau the state Capital.

Women, Youth and the aged were part of the rally.

Governor Daud Lawal is expected to address the gathering at the end of the rally at the People’s Democratic Party’s office in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state.