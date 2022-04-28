Pakistan’s new PM Sharif set to visit Saudi on first foreign trip

Pakistan’s new Prime Ministry Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia for the first time this week, according to the information minister.

The three-day visit according to the Prime Minister’s Office, will “further boost” Pakistan-Saudi strategic collaboration. The prime Minister is expected to meet with Saudi Arabia’s rulers. In addition, he will perform Umrah.

The kingdom has long been an intelligence partner for Pakistan as well as a regular source of relief for its struggling economy.

Sharif took office earlier this month, when parliament deposed his predecessor, Imran Khan, in a no-confidence vote.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry, the talks would focus on “advancing economic, trade, and investment links and creating better opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis.