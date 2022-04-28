Prince Andrew stripped of Freedom of York title over sexual assault case

Prince Andrew has been subjected to another another humiliation, as York city councillors unanimously voted to revoke his honorary freedom of the city.

In the aftermath of Andrew’s now-resolved sexual assault civil case, councillors called for him to forfeit his Duke of York title at an extraordinary meeting of York city council on Wednesday.

During the extraordinary meeting, the prince was called a ‘complete embarrassment,’ and his continuing clinging to the title Duke of York was described as a’stain’ on the city, according to reports.

Andrew was granted the freedom of York in 1987, primarily as a wedding gift following his marriage to Sarah Ferguson the previous year.

Following the resolution of the lawsuit in February, the 62-year-old was deprived of his military positions and royal patronages, and he was informed that he would no longer be referred to as ‘His Royal Highness.’

Andrew will be the first person ever to have the Freedom of the City removed, councillors were told.