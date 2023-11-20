Coach Justin Madugu has called 21 players to the Super Falcons’ camp ahead of next week’s 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying round, first leg clash with the Senior Women National Team of Cape Verde.

The nine-time African champions will host the Cape Verdians at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, 30th November, before both teams trade tackles in a return leg in Praia on Tuesday, 5th December.

To be eligible for this final round, the Super Falcons accomplished a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over their counterparts from Ethiopia, with the first leg in Addis Ababa ending 1-1 before a 4-0 lashing of the ‘Lucy’ in Abuja.

All invited players have been advised to report to the team’s camp in Abuja between 25th and 27th November.

The Falcons have never failed to reach the Women Africa Cup of Nations since the competition was launched as the African Women Championship in Nigeria in 1998, and have swept nine out of 12 titles that have been contested so far.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Christiana Obia (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Glory Edet (FCF TP Mazembe, DR Congo); Rihanat Kasali (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (SC Benfica, Portugal); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)