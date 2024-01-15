The authority of the 6 Brigade of Nigerian Army Jalingo says the command is set to eradicate all forms of security challenges in Taraba state.

The Brigade Commander Major General Frank Etim said this during this year’s WASA day.

The Nigerian army says it is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to end the prevailing kidnapping, banditry and other forms of security threats ravaging Taraba state.

The army authority says the state will enjoy remarkable peace this year as it has activated its plan to crush all elements of insecurity.

The Brigade Commander thanked the state government for it’s continuous support.

He emphasized the significance of WASA and also acknowledged the leadership provided by the Chief of Army Staff in fulfilling the Nigerian Army’s duties.

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude to Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GOC of the 3 Armoured Division Jos, for assisting the brigade in securing the state.

On his part, the governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, commended the brigade for effectively addressing insecurity in the state.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy Aminu Alkali, attributed the current peace in the state to the dedicated efforts of the Army.

Many residents of farming communities who have abandoned their ancestral homes can now return with the new assurance from the military authority in the state.