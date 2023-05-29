In Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has officially been sworn in as the new Governor taking over from Nasir El-rufai.

The inauguration ceremony held at Muritala square in Kaduna, the state capital.

One of the key highlights of Governor Sani’s speech was his commitment to advocate for the establishment of State Police.

Citing the prevailing security situation in the country, he stressed the need for a significant shift in the current security structure.

The newly appointed governor pledged to invest heavily in legally permissible efforts to improve security and law enforcement within the state.

Recognizing the importance of technology in modern security operations, Governor Sani emphasized the deployment of advanced technological solutions to enhance safety measures.