The Nigerian Police Force has stated that the recent promotion of the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina State to the Zonal Public Relations Officer for Zone 14 is an elevation following his well deserved promotion to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Mr Adejobi said his elevation is as a result of rank and is in line with hierarchical structure of the Police.

He added that his current rank is higher than that for a State Police Command Public Relations Officer while his elevation also made him a supervisor over the Public Relations Officers of the State Police Command under the Zone.

An Elevation, Not Condemnation

It has become expedient to set the records straight with regard to the recent elevation of the former PPRO Katsina, CSP Isah Gambo, anipr, to the office of the PPRO Zone 14 Katsina due to his very recent well-deserved promotion to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police. It is the Force’s policy to post Police Public Relations Officers on the basis of rank so as to ensure the proper application of oversight and supervisory functions in line with the Police hierarchical structure.

The Zonal Command Headquarters exercises supervisory functions over State Commands within their jurisdiction hence the Zones are headed by Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and the states by Commissioners of Police. Similarly, State Command PPROs are usually ASPs and DSPs, and SPs in some cases while Zonal Command PPROs are usually SPs and CSPs except in very rare situations. This situation has played out in Imo State Command, and more recently in Zamfara and Abia States.

The case in point and which is the basis of the misinformation being peddled with regards to the former Katsina State PPRO as reported on TikTok and other social media platforms by one Ruqayya Jibia, has been investigated and found to be baseless and unfounded. Additional investigations are ongoing to determine the culpability or otherwise of Miss Ruqayya’s actions for further necessary legal actions in line with the extant laws of the land.

The Nigeria Police, therefore, warns peddlers of this deliberate misinformation targeted at maligning the credibility of the Katsina State Command in particular, and the Nigeria Police Force in general to desist as such step runs foul of the law. Well-meaning members of the public are equally advised to discountenance the falsehood being peddled.