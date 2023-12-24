Nigerian police officers have celebrated the 2023 Christmas Carol organised by the Inspector General of Police.

The event held on Friday, 22nd of December at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

It is a well packaged Christmas event for men and women of the force in the spirit of the season.

With growing concerns about kidnapping in Abuja and other security concerns across the nation, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi affirmed the readiness of the police force to combat crime this season and beyond.

Past and present heads of security agencies, ministers and other dignitaries at the event delivered their goodwill messages in between the carol renditions from the police mass choir, and other choral group present.

A special prayer session for the IGP and other heads of security was led by Reverend Sam Oye, while Pastor Mike Ayanbode delivered the Christmas message.