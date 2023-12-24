Following the release of Former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele from the Kuje Correctional Center on Friday after he fulfilled his bail conditions, TVC News visited his residence in the Maitama axis of Abuja to feel the pulse of the environment as the Christmas celebration hots up.

The former Governor of the Central bank of Nigeria Mr Godwin Emefiele was recently released from the Kuje Correctional center after perfecting his bail conditions.

Christmas is just a day away and the atmosphere is rather calm with no sign of festivities .

There is no security presence around here and and there is little or no movement seen in this vicinity.

No one is seen going in or coming out of the residence.

The former CBN governor who was suspended from office In June this year and subsequently arrested is presently undergoing trial.

Advertisement

He only met his bail conditions this week and was freed on Friday to return home after more than a month at the Kuje correctional centre.

Against the backdrop of his release, the court ordered that Mr Emefiele’s travel documents be deposited with the registrar and that he must remain within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

In November, the former apex bank governor had failed to meet his bail conditions consisting three hundred million naira and two sureties with properties in the Maitama district of the FCT.

This development saw justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court , ruling that he be remanded at the Kuje correctional Centre pending when the bail conditions are met.

The former CBN governor is standing trial on a six count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud to the tune of N1.6b, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The trial has been adjourned till January 18th next year.