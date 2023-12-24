Some Less privileged children in disadvantaged communities in Abuja are getting the attention of Non Governmental Organisations making efforts to ease the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The group making donations to the poor and vulnerable also called on many more Nigerians to show compassion.

Latest data from the Nigeria Bureau of statistics shows that 63 percent of the people living in Nigeria are multi dimensionally poor.

According to the world poverty clock, out of this number, 71 million people live in extreme poverty today.

This community in Guzape has a number of people living below the poverty line, and their situation has been made worse by rising inflation and economic hardship.

Here many of the families may not particularly have a good Christmas as the soaring food prices are now beyond their reach and the cost of living unbearable.

It appears the little handouts they get from non governmental organisations and other private philanthropic initiatives are quite significant in the absence of government interventions and programmes.

Even the Children here have their wish for Christmas.

This outreach programme to the disadvantaged communities in Guzape is also to encourage the people to keep hopes alive and call on the government to implement plans and policies that will benefit the poorer of the poor in the society.