Some NGOs have distributed seedlings and farm implements to IDPs and rural farmers in WASSA District APO, Abuja .

The project is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the IDPs and rural farmers , so they can be self reliant .

The group encouraged training for IDPs so they can be self reliant after they return to their communities.

The Insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country has led to an mass exit of IDPS who have now settled in various camps across the country .

Most of the IDPs are still dependent on the Federal Government’s intervention as well as aid from NGOs and well meaning Nigerians .

Some on the other hand, have started fending for themselves despite being in camp, by providing their own food through farming and other occupations.

But they lack knowledge and skills to single handedly operate irrigation farming .

These NGOs have decided to support and empower them with a seventy five thousand dollar grant for a vocational project to train and improve the economy .

Leaders of the NGOs distributed the seedlings and farm implements to beneficiaries.

They all agreed that the project will not only improve the lives of farmers in WASSA district but will contribute to the agricultural sector in Abuja .

Some of the beneficiaries expressed willingness to teach others who are not privileged to be part of vocational training team .

They are eager to put to practice what they have learnt on a regular basis.

The group hopes to continue work with beneficiaries and the community at large to deepen their knowledge and practice on the new farming method to meet global

Best practice.