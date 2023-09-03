The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development-Value Chain Development Programme has distributed farm inputs worth millions of naira to about 1000 rural farmers in Enugu State.

The free agro-inputs were distributed at the IFAD/VCDP in Enugu to improve the state farmers population output.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), food security is attained when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.

Global Food Security Index (GFSI) 2022 report showed that Nigeria ranked 107th (scoring 42.0 points) out of 113th countries globally in the food security index.

This suggests that 12.9 per cent of the global population in extreme poverty was found in Nigeria as at 2022.

According to the ranking, Nigeria is trailing other African countries like Morocco at the 57th spot (63.0 points), South Africa at the 59th spot (61.7 points) and Tunisia at the 62nd position (60.3 points), among others.

The report hinted that for the past three years, the trend in the overall food security environment has reversed.

Some of the major factors identified to be contributing to food insecurity in Nigeria include poverty, climate change, conflict and insecurity, increasing population and low budgetary allocation to agriculture, among others.

Apart from poverty, harsh weather patterns and floods also impact agricultural productivity and food production not only in Nigeria but also globally.

The inability of a country to meet these criteria is often described as food insecurity.

At this IFAD distribution of farm implements and seedlings to real farmers, the National coordinator revealed that the scheme has arguably assisted over 4000 women since inception of the programme in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

She used the platform to announce recently contribution made by the Governor Peter Mbah to offset 3 years backlog of Counterpart funding, to make the programme successfully.

Governor Mbah reinstated his commitment to achieve zero poverty rate, by ensuring real farmers have access to the tools.

Elated beneficiaries of the scheme assured that addition will improve their Farm production output.

The Programme has arguably impacted positively on farm production in the state as farmers under the scheme are provided with fertilizers mini Trucks and tractors to tilt the ground among others.