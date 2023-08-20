The Lawmaker representing Wamba-Akwanga-Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State at House of Representatives, Jeremiah Umaru has distributed fertilizers and Knapsack Sprayers to One Thousand Farmers including Widows, to boost crop production in the state.

The Distribution which took place at Akwanga Local Government, is targeted at reducing poverty and hunger among indigenes.

The production of crops in subsistence and commercial quantities are essential for human consumption and existence.

With the commencement of the wet season in the North Central part of the country, farmers have returned to their farmlands.

But the inability to purchase fertilizers and control pests for improved yields, is a huge setback to achieving a good harvest.

This distribution of fertilizers and knapsack sprayers to 1000 farmers is the brain child of the member representing Wamba/Akwanga/ Nasarawa Eggon constituency at the House of Representatives.

The aim is to boost crop production and ensure food sufficiency which is in line with the federal government’s policy on food security.

The member is giving out this fertilizers and inputs to his constituents at no cost.

Other Federal Lawmakers who graced the event are optimistic that the move by the lawmaker is one way of mitigating poverty in the country.

The distribution of the inputs is timely for farmers in the constituency and will enhance production.

For Maryam Ayabuga who is a widow this gesture has brought succor to her.

This move by the federal lawmaker is will bring about a bountiful harvest and reduce poverty in the state.