The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru says President Bola Tinubu is running people-oriented and pro-masses government.

Ajibola Basiru who was speaking in Osogbo during a reception rally organized in his honour by members of the APC in Osogbo Federal Constituency to celebrate his emergence as the national Scribe of the party.

It’s his first visit to Osogbo after emerging the National Secretary of the APC.

He was received at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park by members of the Party in Osogbo Federal Constituency.

Leaders of the Party are also not left out.

Advertisement

They harped on unity among party members ahead of 2026 Governorship election in the State.

Chairmen of the APC in the southwest are also in attendance.

Ade Adetimihin speaks on their behalf.

The National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru solicits support for the President towards improving the economy.

He appreciates the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Adebisi Akande, Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola among others for their support.

Advertisement