APC to unveil Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate on Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public on Wednesday, 20th July.

The event which will start at 11am prompt will hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the party’s Organising secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, members of APC Caucus in the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are to attend.

Other are members of the Diplomatic Corps, Presidential Aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC State Chairmen, APC State Secretaries and APC State Organising Secretaries.

