Kuje jailbreak: Police arrest escapee in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested one Ali Shuaibu, a 60-year-old man suspected to be among inmates who escaped during the attack on the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Command, Muhammed Jalige, revealed that the suspect was arrested at a location in Kaduna state on Sunday, while on transit to Kano – his home state.

Meanwhile Commissioner of the Kaduna Police command Yekini Ayoku, has directed that the suspect be handed over to the Nigerian correctional service operatives after necessary protocols are completed.

The commissioner has also charged police personnel in the state to intensify efforts to tackle all forms of criminality in critical areas of the state.