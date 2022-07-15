House of Reps summon Aregbesola, CG Corrections over Kuje jailbreak

The House of Representatives has summoned Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, in connection with the recent terrorist attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

The Commander of the Army Platoon on duty on the night of the attack has also been summoned.

Advertisement

The summons was issued by the committee’s Chairman, Honourable Anayo Edwin, on Thursday during an inspection of the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lawmaker, who noted that gunmen have recently attacked 12 Custodial Centres across the country and released inmates, said the trend is alarming and must be stopped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 300 armed men invaded Kuje, a suburb of the nation’s capital.They pumped rocket propelled grenades and improvised explosive devices into the Custodial centre housing over 1000 inmates.

Advertisement

At the end of the over two- hour ordeal, more than 900 inmates, including 64 Boko Haram Commanders were freed and five persons confirmed dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Edwin added that apart from these attacks becoming a source of embarrassment to the nation’s security architecture, it also poses a grave danger to the citizens.

He said Nigerians are not at ease because of the incident, no one can now walk freely in Abuja.

Advertisement

Records show that the Buhari administration has recorded no less than 15 successful jailbreaks.

The interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola admitted that about three thousand nine hundred and six inmates were on the run at the last count.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities are on the trail of an additional 443 from Kuje correctional facilit, many citizens are upbeat about the threat posed by the escapees to the society.