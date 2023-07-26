The Department of State Services, DSS, says it has launched an investigation into the altercation between its Operatives and Personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi Lagos over the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The Service disclosed this in a Statement by Its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya.

He said the altercation does not in any way represent the Professional disposition of the Service.

He added that the Service will continue to respect the Judiciary as a very important part of the Society as the third arm of government.

He also said the investigation into the altercation will help in ensuring the incident does not happen again.

According to him both set of players display a certain level of over zealousness in handling the issue while vowing that disciplinary action will be taken against any operative found wanting.

Read Full Statement Below …

DSS INVESTIGATES 25THJULY, 2023, FEDERAL HIGH COURT, IKOYI, LAGOS INCIDENT

The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023.

The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wish to state as follows:

i. The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS;

ii. The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference;

iii. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.

The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management.

Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister Security and Law Enforcement agencies including the NCoS;

iv. While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter.

This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary.

The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership.

In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline.

The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism.

It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation.

It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer,

Department of State Services,

National Headquarters,

Abuja

26th July, 2023