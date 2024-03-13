The Abia state government has launched an investigation into the death of an anonymous 400-level student at Abia State University (ABSU) after a battle between opposing cult members.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a media briefing.

During the press conference, Kanu confirmed the existence of online recordings that caught the horrible event.

He assured the people that steps had been taken to restore order on the ABSU campus. Security personnel have been dispatched, and an investigation has been launched to establish accountability

Kanu urged students at all tertiary institutions in Abia State to promote peaceful cooperation and avoid behavior that jeopardizes their well-being and academic achievement.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the nature of the clash and stated that government personnel were striving to acquire factual information.

Abia State police, led by Police Public Relations Officer ASP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the ABSU student’s death. Chinaka said that a quick response from law enforcement, including military officers, resulted in the dispersal of the perpetrators on the scene. The deceased student was transported to the morgue, and evidence was collected for further investigation.

Speaking to the press, Chinaka underlined the police’s commitment to investigating the facts underlying the unfortunate tragedy. As investigations continue, the Abia State Police Command has informed the public that it will provide updates on the issue.