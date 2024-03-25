One person was reportedly killed and many others injured when suspected rival cult groups clashed during the weekend in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

At least six vehicles were also destroyed.

It was gathered that a suspected member of a cult group, simply identified as Abiodun, gunned down a member of a rival group, identified as Yusuf, over a disagreement at Pakata area of Ilorin West local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the deceased, who married recently, left a pregnant wife behind.

Members of the deceased’s cult group staged a reprisal attack at the residence of the suspected killer to avenge the death of their member.

It was gathered that at least six vehicles were destroyed and many people were injured during the attack which caused apprehension in the community.

The suspected killer (Abiodun) is still on the run.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the incident.

She said that Investigation is still ongoing.