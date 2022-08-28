Police Confirm one person killed in Lagos Clash

One person lost his life on Sunday at the Owode Elede area of mile 12 in Lagos State.

According to reports, the deceased who was identified as Alhaji Sule died during cult clashes on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

The late Alhaji Sule also Known as Arikuyeri is reportedly a Chieftain of the Transport Workers Union in the area.

There have been conflicting reports as to the cause of the clash, while Others attributed it to an attempt to take over a Motor Park in the area, Others say it was a case of calsh between rival cult groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin however confirmed the incident in a phone call with TVCNEWS.

He added that men of the State Security Outfit, the Rapid Response Squad, Police Division in the area and Neighbouring divisions were able to quell the crisis and they are still on ground to ensure there wont be any reprisal attacks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made at the time of this report.

Normalcy has since returned to the area though their is tension according to residents who now living in palpable fear on what will happen next.