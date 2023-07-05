The police command in Taraba state says six villages have been burned down and two persons lost their lives in Saturday night renewed communal clash in Karim Lamido local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman who confirmed the incident commended Governor Agbu Kefas for prompt action of imposing 24-hour curfew in the troubled zone noting that it enable security agents to draft their men to maintain peace and order

The latest communal crisis in Karim Lamido local government of Taraba state is one of the challenges inherited by the Agbu Kefas administration.

The administration is now working round the clock to put such an ugly trend to an end as it has directed ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA to joint efforts with Government.

The governor imposed 24 curfew in the trouble zone urging Security Agencies to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order to be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

The state commissioner of police says he has deployed its men to the troubled zone in line with governor directive to maintain law and orders.

In a relative development peace deal has been reached between warring group in southern Taraba state to end the prolong communal conflict which had claimed over 50 lives.

The deal which was at the instance of Catholic Bishop of Wukari Diocese, The Most Rev. Mark Maigida Nzukwein and critical Stakeholders from Takum, Ussa and Yangtu Special Development Area proffer solutions to end the crisis.

They call for good governance which they believe is Paramount to peace building in the zone as well as people mindset and attitudinal change.

The government was called upon to appoint Paramount Ruler in Takum and other Subordinates. Traditional Rulers regreted that absence of a Paramount Ruler in Takum for over twenty six years played prominent role in the crisis.

Advertisement

Watchers believe that various communal crises in Taraba state can be put to an end through sustained dialogue among the waring factions.