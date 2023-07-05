The Nigerian Navy has reaffirmed its resolve to carry out President Bola Tinubu’s charge to fix security challenges especially illegal bunkering and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The New Flag Officer Commanding, Nigerian Navy Headquarters Logistics Command Oghara, Delta State Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla made the commitment while assuming office as he also assured better personnel welfare to boost the morale of officers and men.

Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla takes over the reins of office as the 18th Flag Officer Commanding here at the Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Oghara.

The lowering of the flag indicates the end of the 18 months tenure of Rear Admiral Muyiwa Olotu.

It is closely followed by the hoisting of a new flag, marks the beginning of a new tenure.

The headquarters Logistics Command Oghara executes policies on procurement, storage and distribution of technical and naval materials amongst other duties. It also monitors and assist operational commands.

For the new man in the helms of Affairs here the mandate of President Bola Tinubu to secure the nation is a driving force with better welfare for the personnel.

In the same vein the chairperson of the Naval Officers Wives Association here also had a change of baton.