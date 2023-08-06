The Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private security company engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL), says that MT Praisel was arrested with stolen crude oil contrary to the claim by the authorities of the Nigerian Navy.

Tantita, the Security Firm operated by former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo), alleged that it acted on intelligence to track down MT PRAISEL, which was loaded with 8,100 litres of suspected crude oil on the waterways of Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State at the time of interception.

The Company made these claims in a statement it issued on Saturday, faulting the position of the Nigerian Navy on the vessel seized with the suspected stolen crude oil.

The Nigerian Navy had claimed that the vessel MT PRAISEL was duly approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to load 1,114,721 Litres of High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) from Greenmac Energy Storage/Tarus Jetty Koko from 26 July–8 August 2023.