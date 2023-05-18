After seven months of intensive clampdown on illegal oil activities, surveillance contractors, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, established by former Niger Delta freedom fighter, Government Tompolo, says extending its reach by helping farmers and Fishermen return to their age-long professions will effectively end illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region for good.

A last-gasp effort by the Muhammedu Buhari-led administration late last year to remedy fallen crude oil production and oil theft with the introduction of local security contractors is already bearing results.

Monumental discoveries of illegal tapping points, destruction of hundreds of local refineries and some major arrests have made Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited one of the most successful outfits to be entrusted with the mission.

The Executive Director, Operations and Technical of Tantita, Captain Warredi Enosuoh says, with the achievements recorded so far, the outfit is shifting its sights toward its next phase which involves the socio-economic well-being of the people in impacted communities.

The outfit looks forward to a continued partnership with security agencies and the support of the transiting federal government to actualize its mandate.

The activities of pipeline vandals have no doubt reduced since the introduction of the surveillance contracts but how far the project is sustained could be the deciding factor in ending oil theft in the Niger Delta.