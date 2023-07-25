The commander of sector 2 joint task force of Operation Hadin Kai in Damaturu has reiterated the intensive commitment of the Nigerian Army to wipe out the remnant of Boko Haram fighters in Yobe state and its environs.

The commander spoke during a courtesy visit to Governor Mai Mala Buni at the Government House in Damaturu.

Yobe state is part of the northeast states that has suffered setbacks due to the long decade of insurgency.

But now, relative peace is been enjoyed as citizens are thankful and appreciating the intensive efforts of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies in keeping the state safe.

But there is still more to be done to further keep the entire state more secured, and that’s why the Nigerian Army has visited Governor Mai Mala Buni to abreast him of the latest security situation and continuous synergy with the government.

In his remarks, Governor Buni applauded president Bola Tinubu for giving a matching order to bringing lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Governor Buni pledged the continuous support of the state government in ensuring that the Military and other security agencies carry out their duties effectively across the state.