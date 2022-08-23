Army reiterates commitment to addressing Insecurity

The Nigerian Army has reiterated it’s commitment to crack down on terrorists, insurgents and other enemies of peace troubling the country

This comes as the chief of the Army staff Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya declares that time is up for terrorists and according to him, result across war theater show that great success is being achieved.

He revealed this when he led a team of top military officers to Kachia in Kaduna state to witness Exercise Camp Highland- a battle inoculation exercises for passing out NDA cadets of 69 regular course.

It features combat assault on assimilated objects, life firing by the cadets with air support from the Nigerian Airforce to inject realism into the experience.

As part of the Army’s efforts to improve the capacity of its officers the NDA has introduced counter terrorism and counter insurgency courses in the curriculum of its cadets.

The army is hopeful that this will go a long way to improve the efficiency of its officers across war theaters.