The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has maintained that the Nigerian Army is completely committed to democracy as the preferred method of governance in the country.

He made this statement at the 5th edition of the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Department of Military Secretary Career Planning and Management seminar, held at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess in Abuja.

The COAS urged servicemen to remain professional and above board as they carry out their constitutional obligations.

Speaking at the conference titled “Efficient Human Resources Management in the Twenty-First Century: Imperatives for Sustaining a Professional Nigerian Army in a Joint Environment,” the COAS emphasized the need of structured career development in building any force.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

He emphasised the pivotal place of officers career planning and management in ensuring sound administration and professionalism in the Nigerian Army

General Lagbaja stressed that investing in career progression and management of officers is essential for building a strong and capable leadership cadre which aligns with one of the pillars of his command philosophy.

The Army Chief said the seminar has been carefully designed to expose participants to human resource management in an increasingly complex setting like the Nigerian Army (NA).

He revealed that a lot has changed in the Nigerian Army in the past decade regarding recruitment drive, personnel administration and manpower development, hence the need for a more efficient manpower management system and policy adjustments.

The COAS noted that the theme of the seminar is apt and responsive, as it synchronizes with the objectives of his Command Philosophy, especially at a period when the Nigerian Army leadership is challenged by how to better manage the career of young and middle cadre officers, who have continued to endure sustained deployments across theatres, vis a vis the need to maintain regimentation and professionalism.

General Lagbaja commended the Military Secretary (Army) and the entire Department for organising the Seminar and going the extra mile to bring together eminent personalities and resource persons.

Earlier, the Military Secretary (Army), Major General Eyitayo Oyinlola stated that the AHQ Military Secretary organized the seminar in support of its vital role in managing the careers of NA officers. He pointed out that the department has been decisive in the evaluation and course reports rendered on officers and other occurrences in the career path of each officer for efficient career planning and management.

General Oyinlola revealed that statutorily, the department conducts sensitization visits to NA formations, training institutions and operational areas to enhance Officers’ understanding of career growth requirements.

He acknowledged the importance of strategic career planning and management in shaping the future of the NA, noting that this year’s seminar seeks to consolidate on the successes recorded and guarantee the desired end state.

Delivering the lead lecture on “Military Human Resource Management in the NA in Contemporary Complex Environment: The Role of the Officer”, the Key note speaker, former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (rtd) highlighted the critical role of officers, stressing that countries around the globe keep striving to improve efficiency and effectiveness in their functions, hence the need for NA to prioritize its human resources development and management for efficiency