FCTA reiterates commitment to SOP implementation for efficient service delivery

The Federal Capital Area Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to completing all Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) processes to enable continuous system repositioning for successful service delivery in the area.

Advertisement

The Permanent Secretary FCT Administration, Olusade Adesola, highlighted the FCTA’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) document as the foundation for effective and ethical service delivery to the Territory’s inhabitants (publics).

Adesola issued a directive for pertinent Departments to put together a suitable training program right away so they could increase the capability of the SOP champions and cascade it down to the various SDAs of the FCTA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also stated that FCTA aspires to be the number one organization in the country for effective service delivery, and urged those who have yet to participate in the ongoing reform program to recognize that FCT has progressed beyond where they were.

He thanked the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) for the guidance they have given the Service while reassuring it that the FCTA is prepared to abide by the established laws at the lower level, as shown by its capacity to create SOP.

Advertisement

The team Lead of SOP, Mrs. Aolat Dosunmu, from Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), commended the FCTA for demonstrating capacity for the effective deployment of the SOP, through the support and commitment of its staff and management from the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies that participated in a-two-week pilot SOP training.

She urged the FCTA to ensure the all round development and completes of the entire processes of the SOP document, in order to attain its maximum impact on the system.