GCC condemns Israeli attacks against Gaza as death toll rises to 43

Advertisement

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),Nayef Al-Hajraf, has criticised the the military aggression of the brutal Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, which killed and wounded a number of Palestinians.

Al-Hajraf called on the international community to intervene quickly to defend civilians, particularly women and children, claiming that Israel’s continued atrocities are a clear breach of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He offered his heartfelt sympathies and compassion to the families of the victims as well as the Palestinian government and people, and wished the injured a swift recovery.

The State of Qatar was the first to condemn the Israeli attacks, after the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the new Israeli aggression on Gaza, which led to the deaths and injuries.”

Advertisement

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said in its statement that it expresses “the Kingdom of Bahrain’s condemnation of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, which led to the loss of life and property, warning of its repercussions on security and stability in the region.”

The Ministry also condoled with families of victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. It also expressed appreciation for the continuous support of the Arab Republic of Egypt to contain the situation.