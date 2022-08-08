Tension as Motorcycle riders protest, block Abuja airport road

For several hours on Monday, people steered clear of the Gosa area of the airport road in Abuja as aggrieved commercial motorcyclists in Federal capital territory protested against the impounding of their motorcycles.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration taskforce had stormed the Goza area along the Airport road in Abuja to clamp down on the operators.

The motorcyclists reportedly blocked the road in protest and caused heavy traffic for motorists plying the road.

The police in Abuja have been enforcing a ban on motorcycles especially in certain areas in line with a directive by the FCT Minister and now, police operatives are out to arrest those responsible for what it called the breach of the peace.