10 VVF victims benefit from free fistula surgery in Sokoto

Members of the general public have been advised to support victims of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and desist from discriminating against them in order to assist them to reintegrate back to the society.

The call was made by the Chief Medical Director, Maryam Abacha Children and Women hospital Sokoto, Bello Lawal when he received surgical instruments as support for free Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) surgeries.

The donation was done by workers of a corporate organisation under the Employee Giving and Volunteering Scheme for free VVF surgeries of ten victims in Sokoto.

The CMD says VVF or Fistula is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary , which is curable and preventable as obtained in the other countries of the world.

